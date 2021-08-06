Henry Nana Boakyehas been appointed as the new Board Chairman of the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited

President Akufo-Addo appointed his party's National Youth Organizer to chair the board in his second term

The CEO, Alhaju Hanan Abdul-Wahab was however maintained

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Henry Nana Boakye, the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, as the new Board Chairman of the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited.

Per a report filed by Citinewsroom, the President also maintained Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Akufo-Addo appoints Henry Nana Boakye to Chair Buffer Stock Company Photo credit: Akufo-Addo (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The Buffer Stock was incorporated under the Companies Code of Ghana, 1963, Act 179.

Among other things, it is also mandated to provide enough foodstuffs to feed the more than 1.2 million Free SHS students under the government’s Free Senior High School policy.

It is a limited liability company, wholly owned by the government, with the mandate to guarantee an assured income to farmers by providing a minimum guaranteed price and ready market.

Appointment of Sefa Kayi as board member of NPA

In a related development, Ghana's sensational and vibrant Radio and TV journalist, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has been appointed as a board member for the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The host of the Kokrokro morning show on Peace FM was sworn in on Friday, August 8, 2021, according to a publication by Ghanaweb.

YEN.com.gh sighted the name of the 'Chairman General' as he is popularly called, among listed board members of NPA on their official website.

Joe Addo-Yobo was named the Chairman of the National Petroleum Authority board.

Other members of the board include Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah Esq., Bernard Owusu, Diana Mogre, Clement Osei Amoako and Manuel Sawyerr Esq.

The Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid happens to be the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen