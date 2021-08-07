The appointment and swearing-in was done on Friday, August 6, 2021

Sefa joins a selected few as a board member of the institution

Some people have praised him whilst others think it is purely a political reward

News of Kwame Sefa Kayi's appointment as a board member for the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been met with varied reactions.

On Friday, August 6, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that the host of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' popularly known as 'Chairman General' was sworn into office on the same day.

Some people seem to be of the opinion that he deserved the position whilst others say the is appointment is a reward for what they say is his loyalty to the New Patriotic Party-led government.

Kwame Sefa Kayi: varied reactions to broadcaster's National Petroleum Authority appointment. Photo credit: Akufo-Addo (modified by author)

Joe Addo-Yobo was named the Chairman of the National Petroleum Authority board.

Other members of the board include Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah Esq., Bernard Owusu, Diana Mogre, Clement Osei Amoako and Manuel Sawyerr Esq.

Check out some reactions on Twitter compiled by YEN.com.gh below.

Abdul Razak shared a theory: "Let's be frank with ourselves, what experience does Kwame Sefa Kayi has in the petroleum sector for him to be appointed as a board member of NPA? Second half everyone who contributed to the party’s victory must get something small."

Rex Danquah defends Kayi: "Alhassan Suhuyini was appointed as a member of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority in 2013 by JM when he was a journalist at Radio Gold. What's the farce over Kwame Sefa Kayi getting appointed to NPA board? Is the role for only politicians? I don't get it."

Kay Jnr shares a perspective: "You are calling for All Inclusive Gov't: Now they Appoint Kwame Sefa Kayi...you say Political Bootlickers Reward.- GH kraa..what!!!"

Kwame Listowel also defended Kayi: "Kwame Sefa Kayi is a Ghanaian and thus has the right to serve his country. And in any case, has he ever said he is neutral when it comes to NDC/NPP matters. The man hasn't said he is neutral, so whats up, lol"

Meanwhile, Kwame Sefa Kayi has opened up about his journey to the media space.

Speaking to JoyNews, the chairman general said he has been talking for a living since 1993. Kayi said Kwami said it all started when he realised how much of a talkative he was at the age of 9.

The award-winning journalist revealed he started writing in secondary school and was an on-and-off member of the drama group.

Whilst writing for newspapers after school, a friend of his informed him about an opening at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) for a TV theatre position.

