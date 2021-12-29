Beautiful - Fans shout as Akua GMB drops stunning no makeup video

Akua GMB has stunned many people on social media with her latest video

The former beauty queen was seen flaunting her pretty face and high sense of fashion while dancing

She also used the opportunity to also show off some parts of her plush house

Former winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah famed as Akua GMB has once again turned heads online with her video.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the beauty queen, Akua GMB was seen flaunting her dance moves.

She was spotted wearing a pink dress and complimented her outfit with expensive-looking ornaments and a hat.

She was spotted beaming with her usual glowing smile as she gave her fans a rare 360-degree turn and also sported some snickers.

Akua GMB also took the chance to flaunt her plush Mercedes Benz car for all to see.

After posting the video, Akua GMB captioned it:

"No makeup kinda day . Its beach time"

Fans react to the video

Many fans and followers of the beauty pageant winner took to the comment section to shower praises on her.

africaskobbysuccess wrote:

"Goddess"

comfortkesewaah commented:

"beautiful"

akosuabrempomaa7 noted:

"Sweet 16"

ednaoseimensah also wrote:

"Beautiful woman"

