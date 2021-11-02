A University of Ghana past student known as Yvonne Eyram Dumor, has shared that she got promoted in less than two years after acquiring the job

Eyram recounted that she experienced imposter syndrome during her first week at Google

She also revealed that her big break came after working hard and getting sick multiple times along the line

A young Ghanaian lady called Yvonne Eyram Dumor has recently narrated her journey to receiving a promotion at the multinational technology company, Google.

Taking to her LinkedIn timeline, Yvonne shared that she had a tough time after getting employed.

She battled with psychological trauma from COVID-19 and fell ill multiple times but could hit the goal she set for herself.

Yvonne Eyram Dumor at the office Photo credit: Yvonne Eyram Dumor/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The University of Ghana graduate shared that she suffered from imposter syndrome in the first year of her employment with Google.

"I felt inadequate, measuring myself with others. But one great and valuable gift Google offers is kindness, and reassuring support from colleagues and managers."

Eyram revealed that she set a personal target for herself which was to be promoted in less than two years and that has come to pass.

The grateful lady gave thanks to God and appreciated the support of her husband throughout the ups and downs.

