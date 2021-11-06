Jason Jermaine Asiedu is the founder and creative director of Jermaine Bleu

Jason Jermaine Asiedu is the founder and creative director of Jermaine Bleu, a contemporary ready-to-wear African brand that represents style and quality made in Ghana garments.

Founded in 2015, the fashion brand is a heritage brand for the bold, beautiful, and intellectual.

Jermaine Bleu explores all levels of creativity, telling stories through modern-day Africa, informed by the culture, says the brand on its website.

Working with locals

With a quest to see local artisans thrive in their craft, Asiedu works with Ghanaians to create pieces that express the rich culture and stories of Africa to the world.

Some of his pieces feature high slits, unique patterns, bold colours, pleats on flared pants, and much more.

Brand boost

Asiedu's compelling creativity seen in his brilliant designs has earned him publications, including a recent brand boost from CNN Africa, on social media.

Jermaine Bleu's SS22 collection is set to go live on November 20, 2021.

See photos of their SS21 collection "NKABOM", which means 'bringing together' in Akan language.

