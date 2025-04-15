Nollywood star, Ken Erics Ugo, in a video was captured singing a renowned Ghanaian song in the Fante dialect

The actor played the piano beautifully as he happily performed the song in his bid to impress his Ghanaian fans

The video has garnered significant traction on social media as fans weigh in on the actor's talent off the screen

Nigerian actor Ken Erics Ugo has courted attention with his recent performance of a local Ghanaian song composed in the Fante dialect.

The Nollywood star was happy as he played the piano while performing the gospel song, Mebo Me Nseku Daa.

The song has been performed by many famous Ghanaian gospel singers like Stella Dugan aka Stella Aba Seal. Its Fante lyrics translate into,

"Always, all day long, I will play my harp always. Great man of valor, David, I will play my harp always. With gladness and joy will I play my harp. With my tongue will I sing praise, my Savior and God."

It also falls in the category of Ghanaian songs which became popular in Nigeria. Reports indicate that the song became popular in Port Harcourt, Nigeria in the late 80's.

Alvan-Ikoku Okwudiri Nwamara PhD, a Professor of African Musical Arts Composition, at the Department of Music, Nnamdi Azikiwe University and his Vocomotion Chorale have also performed the local Fante song.

In sharing his recent attempt at Mebo Me Nseku Daa, the Nollywood star Ken Erics said,

"Attempting to sing in Twi Ghana Dialect. 😃 Where are my Ghanaian family ?❤️"

Ghana has long been proven by history as a significant influence on Nigerian music and culture. Renowned names like ET Mensah and the Tempo Band, toured Nigeria in the 1950s, helping to establish highlife as a major genre.

The Nollywood actor's video has refueled the conversation about how connected the two West African countries are.

Ken Erics' performance of Fante song stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Ken Eric's video singing a Fante song.

__Raad💕 said:

"Yesss, and you sang it so well we expecting more 🥰😅🔥.Much love from Ghana 🇬🇭."

G SHOCK-RYNO wrote:

"This really made me happy to see my mentor singing in my language🥰🥰🥰."

Menzj remarked:

"You are really gifted and blessed. 🌹🌹"

Eric kwaku Yeboah shared:

"All Ghanaians let's gather and salute Ken Eric. This is really beautiful. U sang it very well, u are super talented. U deserve a Ghana card. Keep it up!"

nanawusu4142 noted:

"Bro how did you do that? So beautiful and every Ghanaian will be surprised about this. Awesome."

Messiah remarked:

"Boss, u are good at everything u do. U are really gifted and talented and blessed."

