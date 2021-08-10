A picture of a 'vertically challenged' groom is making many go 'gaga' upon surfacing on the internet

The groom is seen standing on a wooden platform labelled, 'kiss box', to kiss his bride

Some netizens find this very romantic while others are purely entertained

A picture of a short man who had to stand on a platform to be able to kiss his bride has many laughing their hearts out on social media.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page Manokekame has since gone viral with over 600 likes and 132 comments.

Many netizens seemed very much entertained by the post with some expressing how proud they are of the brave man.

In the picture, the groom was seen standing on a wooden platform with the label, 'kissing box'.

The groom stood on the stand now level headed with his bride, exchanging what appeared to be an intimate kiss with his bride.

Manokekame shared the picture with the caption; "I find this incredibly romantic"

Many netizens found the photo romantic as well.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below;

From N'Adom Ara Kwa:

When you know your challenge, you work towards it...kiss box ampa...Innovative

Denzer Osei Nanil commented:

So anytime he want to kiss her wtfe, he will standon the kiss box... I need to go n steal this kiss box from him n see how things will go

Annor Nuertey Felix said:

This guy needed a lawyer before kissing his wife. Beautiful though

AJ Awonile:

Dat will be me n somebody one day.....I'm forking taller than this man

Kofi Lartey added:

Absolutely beautiful ❤️

From Rose Gbadoku:

Hehehe incredibly romantic ampa

YEN.com.gh also reported that photos from the wedding of a couple have gone viral for the height difference between the bride and groom.

Many social media users can't stop commenting on the glaring difference and how the couple still wedded with pride.

In many relationships, couples share a significant difference in either height or bodyweight and depending on the variation, people can always make do and still think they look cute.

Most times, tall men end up with very short women and rather than think it awkward, people actually find it adorable.

It is however different for this couple who represent the opposite of the popular case of height differences.

