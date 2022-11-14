A 21-year-old University of Ghana student by the name Julia Burton made it to the finals of Miss Malaika

Her achievement impressed many as she is a Materials Engineering student in a field less known for fashion

The grand finale of the 2022 edition of the pageant took place on Saturday, November 12

Julia Burton, a stunning 21-year-old lady was one of the finalists at the Miss Malaika 2022 pageant that was concluded on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Her feat was remarkable and unusual for someone of her academic caliber as only few engineering students fancy such contests because of the tediousness of their studies.

The brilliant and beautiful young lady is a student of the University of Ghana and is pursuing Materials Engineering.

In a post that was shared on the Facebook handle of Miss Malaika, the young lady expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her to make it thus far in the competition.

"I am thrilled to have made it this far into the competition. Looking forward to have an impactful experience and making new memories," she said ahead of the grand finale.

First Muslim Zakiya Ahmed Is Crowned Miss Malaika 2022

In a related report, Zakiya Ahmed, a 19-year-old Psychology student at the University of Ghana, Legon, has won the coveted title of Miss Malaika 2022.

The 2022 edition of the glorious pageant took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, November 12.

Ahmed defeated fierce competition from nine other contestants to win the prestigious crown at the grand finale and homecoming celebration, making history as the first queen in hijab to win the title in the history of the beauty contest.

Miss Malaika Ghana, a prestigious beauty pageant organised by Charterhouse, was founded in 2002. The pageant has churned out several well-groomed and well-placed queens in various industries, from health to technology, finance to petroleum, construction to agriculture, broadcasting to tourism, and more.

