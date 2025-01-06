20 young girls have been celebrated by the Seventh Day Adventist Church at Wenchi for staying chaste

The church reportedly presented the young ladies, ages between 13 and 16, with an undisclosed sum of money

The ladies were honoured as part of efforts to promote abstinence and morals among women in the area

As part of efforts to promote abstinence and moral values among young women, the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) of the Mid-West Ghana Conference at Wenchi in Bono Region has honoured 20 young girls for staying chaste.

The church presented each of the young ladies, who are between the ages of 12 and 16, with an undisclosed sum of money to support their upkeep.

The SDA Church in Wenchi honours 20 girls for staying chaste. Photo credit: @UGC.

The young girls were celebrated on the sidelines of observing the first Sabbath Day of the Church held on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Wenchi West District Coordinator of the Young Adventist Women Ministries, Nana Amponsah Poku praised the young girls for staying chaste.

She further urged them to remain unsullied until marriage, cautioning them against bad company.

“God created you uniquely beautiful, and you must not allow anybody to lure you into immoral acts until you marry," she reportedly said.

Mixed reaction to the SDA church's gesture

After coming across the news report about the SDA church's gesture towards the young girls, many Ghanaians shared their views in the comment section.

@Finchim Vassili Zaitsev also said:

"That is a laudable gesture from the church, more should be done to them to encourage them and others too."

@Courage Kobby commented:

"This is not surprising because the ages of 13 and 14 are kids. Besides most of the SDA parents I know are very good at parenting."

@Ndemba Maxwell Kilabik also commented:

"Were they honoured privately or openly? Because they may become targets to grab if their identity is known."

@Someh Yaw Osagyefo wrote:

"In fact, what is the real intention of that church? At the age of 13 to 16 they are still minors. May the church owner come to his mind about at what age they are supposed to be disvirgins."

Ghanaian woman advises fellow women

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian woman, Agnes Ama Ayitey, advised her fellow women against making unnecessary demands from men.

In a TikTok video, she suggested that it was wrong for a woman to overly depend on their men for their basic needs and urged women to seek financial independence.

Reacting to this, a relationship expert said the best security for any woman is for her to have a little money of her own and added his voice to the call for women to work.

