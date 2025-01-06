Mikel Arteta has been advised against playing Thomas Partey at right-back in their quest to win the Premier League

Recent statistics have shown that Arteta's decision to deploy Partey outside of midfield is costing Arsenal

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old's future at North London remains in doubt, with the club yet to advance negotiations

Arsenal’s aspirations of ending their over-two-decade Premier League title drought are slowly slipping away.

Despite the season being relatively young, the Gunners must demonstrate unwavering consistency if they are to overcome perennial champions Manchester City and 19-time English champions Liverpool and claim the coveted trophy.

Arsenal have dropped nine points in the four games Thomas Partey has played at right back. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Arsenal's quest to end EPL drought

In recent years, Arsenal has fallen short, often playing second fiddle to Pep Guardiola's dominant side.

While City has experienced unprecedented hiccups under Guardiola this season, Arsenal seems unable to capitalise on these opportunities.

A key factor in their struggles has been Mikel Arteta’s penchant for tactical experimentation, particularly in midfield.

How are Arteta’s tactical decisions affecting Arsenal?

The Spanish manager’s decision to deploy Thomas Partey in an unfamiliar right-back role has been a contentious point.

Statistical analysis reveals that Arsenal’s performances are significantly stronger when Partey operates in his natural position in midfield.

Thomas Partey's contentious role

In the 11 league matches this season where the Ghanaian has played centrally, Arsenal has averaged an impressive 2.2 points per game.

However, as The Athletic reported, in the four fixtures where Partey has started at right-back, that figure drops sharply to 1.3 points per game, with the latest being a draw against Brighton.

This persistent shift in Partey’s role has drawn widespread criticism, with many questioning Arteta’s tactical stubbornness, per Ghanaweb.

Ghanaian sports journalist Fitman Jaara shared his thoughts on the matter with YEN.com.gh:

"I believe Thomas Partey has had a significant impact on the Arsenal system, as the North London club has consistently gained points regardless of where he has been positioned, whether on the right back or in midfield.

"The bottom line here is where he has been more purposeful, and that's the most important aspect.

"I think Arteta should deploy the central midfield role to Partey in the best interest of the club's output per the statistics.

"Obviously, he's had problems with defensive duties playing at the right back. So it doesn't make sense to keep playing Thomas in the make-shift role."

Why Partey needs to play in midfield?

From a tactical perspective, placing Partey in midfield provides Arsenal with better control, allowing the team to dictate the pace of games and maintain defensive solidity.

Furthermore, it offers Declan Rice the opportunity to excel as No. 8, while Martin Odegaard will have the freedom to join the attack, knowing he has cover in Partey and Rice, creating a balanced structure in the centre of the park.

Addressing these tactical inconsistencies could be crucial as Arsenal strives to mount a credible title challenge.

With Manchester City’s formidable squad unlikely to falter for long and Liverpool's red-hot form, the Gunners must find their rhythm quickly to keep their hopes alive.

Partey earns high praise

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh spotlighted former Ghana assistant coach George Boateng's commendation of Thomas Partey, hailing the Black Stars captain as pivotal to Arsenal's success.

Despite uncertainty surrounding Partey's future at the club, he has consistently delivered standout performances this season.

