Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, in viral videos, was spotted bonding with her husband Tim as they attended a Ghanaian church in the US

Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko could not hide her excitement as she danced joyously with her husband and a female church member

The video of Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko and Tim bonding triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media

Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, the ex-wife of Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, courted attention after she was spotted bonding with her white husband, Tim, in the US in a video that surfaced on social media.

Diane and her new husband tied the knot in a plush private wedding ceremony in the US, with their close friends and relatives attending in August 2024, three years after her marriage with Kwaku Manu ended.

Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko and Kwaku Manu share four children and were married for over a decade until the comic actor announced their divorce in an interview in 2021.

Diane's marriage to Tim became a trending topic on social media. Some Ghanaians took aim at her ex-husband, claiming he had been left broken-hearted.

Kwaku Manu laughed this off, stating that he was more than okay and not disturbed by his ex-wife's marriage. He also shared that he had moved on from his ex-wife and had already met and interacted with her new husband.

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife and husband attend church

In a series of social media videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwaku Manu's ex-wife Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko and her husband Tim were spotted heading to a local Ghanaian church in the US.

In one video, Diane shared her excitement at attending the Ghana United Methodist Church in their community with her husband, who drove their car as she recorded their journey.

In another video, Kwaku Manu's ex-wife beamed with a smile as she joyously danced with a female church member and her husband, Tim, during the praise and worship session in the church.

Watch the videos below:

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife and husband stir reactions

The video of Kwaku Manu's ex-wife Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko bonding with her white husband Tim as they attended the United Ghana Methodist Church in the US triggered reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users.

maaabena571 commented:

"The husband is very handsome, and she's glowing too, wow😍. Please don't let bro Kwaku see this 😂😤."

momi_training_gh said:

"Mese some freedom y3 sene ahogyade3 some people won't get me but it a fact."

afrakomaruthy commented:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Daa tumtum will set ring light soon for motivation."

mez_tilly said:

"😂😂😂Still I wish daa tumtum get his thing back ooo anaaaa meyali ong?"

sakyigrac commented:

"Advice no b3y3 aggressive 😢😢😂😂😂😂."

ewuraesi200 said:

"She's really glowing. Daa tumtum is thinking his thinking oo😂😂."

highestluda commented:

"You see how tense she is. It is as if she's with her boss 😂😂😂."

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

