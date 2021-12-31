Jada Pinkett Smith has embraced living with alopecia, a disorder in which hair is lost from some or all areas of the body

The Hollywood actress and activist shared a video on Instagram detailing her experience dealing with the condition

Pinkett Smith addressed her condition publicly for the first time in 2018 after she noticed her hair suddenly while in the shower

American actress Jada Pinkett Smith has a long and well-documented history of hair loss brought on by an autoimmune disorder called alopecia.

In a recent Instagram post, she detailed her struggle and how she has dealt with it. The activist who hosts Red Table Talk – a show in which she discusses topical issues with her daughter, Willow, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris – opened up about the disorder in a candid video.

Jada Pinkett Smith is all for living positively through her struggles with hair loss. Image: @jadapinkettsmith

She wrote:

"Mama's gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!"

Discussing the alopecia, the 50-year-old appeared to be comfortable as she looked at the camera, subtly tilting her head and face to examine the extent of the condition while likely also giving social media users a chance to see first-hand how it has affected her.

"I can only laugh at this point. I've been struggling with the disorder, as you all know, it all of a sudden just appeared one day," said Pinkett Smith, running a finger across a line appearing along the centre of her scalp.

She said the particular line is going to be a little bit more difficult to hide, adding she thought it was a good idea to share the news with her followers to stave off any uncomfortable questions that may arise, People reported.

'Hair loss was terrifying

In July, fans and followers of the star learnt that she was inspired by her 21-year-old daughter to completely shave her hair, having first addressed her condition publicly in 2018, Complex reported.

Unpacking the experience of going involuntarily bald the first time, Pinkett Smith said it all became unsettling for her when her hair started falling out while she was in the middle of her normal bath time routine.

“It was terrifying. I was in the shower one day and noticed clumps of hair in my hands, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?’”

Being the resilient figure she is, the wife and mother of two said she took stock of her situation and discovered a treatment that stopped some of the hair loss. She said she was getting "my little steroid injections", which seem to be helping.

