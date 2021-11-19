Some Ghanaian women have shattered the glass ceiling with their recent appointments into top position

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo made history as the first woman to be appointed as the substantive vice-chancellor of the University of Ghana

Here are five Ghanaian women whose recent appointments in Ghana and beyond gained attention

Ghana's corporate and academic scene is male-dominated as most well-known organisations and institutions have men as CEOs or managers, with fewer women in top positions.

While that is changing, the automatic and unthinking ''reaction when we think of "boss" is a male image, said Kathy Caprino, a women's career success coach and president of Ellia Communications, Inc.

Several reasons account for why more men are running the affairs of most organisations or institutions, including the age-old sexism - sometimes the lack of women with the required expertise is the cause of female absence in some professions.

The notion of women as leaders needs to be normalised by training more women in fields once considered a preserve of men, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Organisations must also be deliberate about offering top positions to women.

Below is a list of five Ghanaian women who were recently appointed to top positions in Ghana and beyond.

1. Professor Dorothy Yeboah-Manu:

Microbiologist, Professor Dorothy Yeboah-Manu, became the first woman to be appointed as the Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

Before her appointment, she served as the Deputy Centre Leader at the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens.

2. Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo:

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo made history as the first woman to be appointed as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana.

The renowned Ghanaian Linguistics professor was appointed by the Governing Council of the prestigious university. The appointment took effect from Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

3. Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu:

She was appointed a General in Ghana's Armed Forces (GAF) after recently becoming the first female to be appointed Brigadier General.

Constance Edjeani-Afenuonce again made history as the first woman to occupy the position of General.

Edjeani-Afenu first joined the Armed Forces in 1978 at the age of 18 years and was commissioned into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on April 25, 1980.

4. Abena Osei-Poku:

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) council recently appointed Abena Osei-Poku as Chairperson.

The appointment makes her the second female in 26 years to hold that title after Gloria Nikoi.

5. Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee:

Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee was appointed as the Assistant United Nations Secretary-General for the entire continent of Africa.

Ben Dotsei Malor, who works as a Chief Editor for Dailies, UN News at United Nations, revealed that Martha's appointment was made official on May 21, 2021.

Ghanaian Woman Becomes First Female Neurosurgeon Trained in Ghana

Meanwhile, Dr Mabel Banson of the Neurosurgery Unit, Department of Surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, has become the first female neurosurgeon trained in Ghana.

She joins the ranks of Ghanaian women such as Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo who quite recently made history as the first woman to be appointed as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana.

Dr Banson's achievement has earned her accolades on social media, with Ben Dotsei Malor, Chief Editor - Dailies, UN News at United Nations, highlighting her trailblazing feat on his Facebook account.

