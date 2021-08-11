During a recent interview with Harper's BAZAAR , Beyoncé opened up on why she is such a private person

Beyoncé is one celebrity who is extremely selective with who she lets into her private life, and for good reason.

During a recent interview with Harper's BAZAAR, Beyoncé opened up about why she is so private, highlighting that she reserves a lot of who she is only for those she “loves and trust.”

Being the monumental celeb that she is, Beyoncé feels blessed that she has been able to keep a lot of her personal life out of the public eye, as reported by TMZ.

"I'm grateful I have the ability to choose what I want to share," explained Queen Bey.

Beyoncé never wanted to be famous as a result of drama, she wanted to shine because of her music and feels that should be enough.

"One day I decided I wanted to be like Sade and Prince. I wanted the focus to be on my music, because if my art isn't strong enough or meaningful enough to keep people interested and inspired, then I’m in the wrong business. My music, my films, my art, my message, and that should be enough."

While most know Queen Bey for her fierce on-stage person, that isn’t who she is. Beyoncé said that the ones who really know her “often forget the side of me that is the beast in stilettos.”

Beyoncé never wanted to lose herself in fame and that is why she has tried so hard to keep her personal life and stage life separate. Being able to be her true authentic self is so important to Beyoncé.

“It can be easy to lose yourself very quickly in this industry. It takes your spirit and light, then spits you out. I've seen it countless times, not only with celebrities but also producers, directors, executives, etc. It's not for everyone. Before I started, I decided that I'd only pursue this career if my self-worth was dependent on more than celebrity success."

