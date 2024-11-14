Trevor Bauer's net worth: The baseball pitcher's career and wealth explained

Many MLB fans may know Trevor Bauer from his time with the Cleveland Indians, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Cincinnati Reds. His impressive career has sparked curiosity about his net worth. What is Trevor Bauer's net worth?

Trevor Bauer is a professional baseball pitcher from the United States. He plays for the Diablos Rojos del México in Mexico. Trevor was born on 17 January 1991 in North Hollywood, California. He grew up admiring Atlanta Braves pitchers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz. Learn more about Trevor Bauer's net worth and career earnings.

Trevor Bauer's profile summary

Full name Trevor Andrew Bauer Gender Male Date of birth 17 January 1991 Age 33 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth North Hollywood, California, United States Current residence Scottsdale, Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 189 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Relationship status Single Father Warren Bauer Mother Kathy Bauer Siblings Gracie Bauer Education University of California, Los Angeles, Hart High School Profession Baseball pitcher, entrepreneur, YouTuber Net worth $35 million X(Twitter) @BauerOutage Instagram @baueroutage Facebook YouTube @BauerOutage

What is Trevor Bauer's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Distractify, and Sportskeeda, the American baseball pitcher has an alleged net worth of $35 million as of 2024.

What is Trevor Bauer's salary?

Trevor Bauer's alleged salary is $34 million, as per Sportico. He earns income through his baseball, business, and YouTube careers.

Career

Throughout his career, Trevor Bauer has played for several teams, including the Arizona Diamondbacks (2012), Cleveland Indians (2013–2019), Cincinnati Reds (2019–2020), Los Angeles Dodgers (2021), and Yokohama DeNA BayStars (2023). Here’s a look at Trevor Bauer’s career earnings and income sources.

Trevor Bauer's contracts

Trevor Bauer signed a one-year contract worth $17.5 million with the Cincinnati Reds, which includes a $17.5 million commitment and an average yearly wage of $17,500,000.

He later signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which included a $10 million signing bonus, a $102 million assurance, and a standard annual salary of $34,000,000. Below is a breakdown of his earnings over the years.

Year Contract terms Average salary Signing bonus 2011–2014 4 years/$4,450,000 $1,112,500 $3,400,000 2015 1 year/$1,940,000 $1,940,000 - 2016 1 year/$1,697,500 1,697,500 - 2017 1 year/$3,550,000 $3,550,000 - 2018 1 year/$6,525,000 $6,525,000 - 2019 1 year/$13,000,000 $13,000,000 - 2020 1 year/$17,500,000 17,500,000 - 2021–2023 3 years/$102,000,000 $34,000,000 $10,000,000

Business ventures

Trevor founded Momentum Films in 2019 to share professional baseball players' experiences and off-field characteristics. Bauer also runs a YouTube channel called Momentum, which features content creators, including ex-San Francisco Giants minor leaguer Kevin Chan, Eric Sim, Tosh Semlacher, and Cole Acheronti, in videos.

Digital content creation

Trevor hosts a podcast called Bauer Bytes and creates YouTube video blogs on baseball alongside Momentum, which collaborates with FOX Sports on content creation. As of this writing, the YouTube channel has over 898K subscribers and over 173 million views.

He is active on Instagram and has over 753 thousand followers. Trevor uses the platform to post content related to baseball. He is also active on X(Twitter) with over 590.3K followers. He shares many of his political views on the platform.

FAQs

What is Trevor Bauer's age? He is 33 years old as of 2024. The American player was born on 17 January 1991. Why is Trevor Bauer famous? He is widely recognised for winning the Cy Young Award in 2020. How much does Trevor Bauer make? He has an alleged salary of $34 million. What does Trevor Bauer have a degree in? He earned a mechanical engineering degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). How many rings does Trevor Bauer have? He has no rings but has played for numerous Major League Baseball teams, such as the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds. Where is Trevor Bauer's house located? Details regarding his residence are not publicly available. What is Trevor Bauer's height and weight? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres and weighs approximately 189 pounds or 86 kilograms.

Trevor Bauer is a professional baseball pitcher from the United States who plays for the Diablos Rojos del México in Mexico. While many have been searching for "Trevor Bauer's net worth," the American baseball pitcher has made an incredible net worth over the years.

