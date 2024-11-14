Mohamed Salah has openly admitted one thing he admires about Portugal and Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Salah, who picked Lionel Messi in the GOAT, didn't hesitate to choose an aspect of Ronaldo's game he admires

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old has been in red-hot form for Liverpool, reaching 20 goal contributions across all competitions

Liverpool’s star forward Mohamed Salah recently opened up about his admiration for a specific aspect of Cristiano Ronaldo’s game in a heartfelt interview.

Although Salah has previously leaned toward Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate, he expressed deep appreciation for Ronaldo.

Mohamed Salah has admitted he loves one of Cristiano Ronaldo's renowned goal celebrations. Photos by Yasser Bakhsh and Jan Kruger.

Source: Getty Images

Salah's love for Ronaldo

In the interview, Salah revealed the goal celebration he finds most captivating, candidly choosing Ronaldo’s signature move.

Known for his own creative celebrations, Salah set aside his usual repertoire to highlight the one he considers exceptional.

“Cristiano, Siu, I like it a lot,” he shared, as cited by The Nassr Zone.

Ronaldo's famous Siuu celebration

Ronaldo’s celebratory styles have left a lasting impression on both fans and fellow players, with many young talents often attempting to replicate his moves.

Among these, the "Siuu" celebration has become the most celebrated, regularly engaging entire stadiums as fans join Ronaldo in yelling the word when he scores.

What does Ronaldo Siuu mean?

"Siuu," derived from Portuguese, translates to "yes" and has become symbolic of triumph and flair on the pitch.

As Goal reports, Ronaldo first gave life to this iconic move at the 2014 Ballon d’Or gala after securing the award over arch-rival Lionel Messi.

The celebration actually began casually the previous year during a pre-season match against Chelsea.

However, it has evolved over time into a full routine, with Ronaldo leaping, performing a mid-air spin, and shouting "Siuu" as he lands.

