Derrick Henry is one of American football's most celebrated running backs. He currently plays for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL. Known for his speed and unique physicality, the player has earned widespread acclaim and lucrative contracts. Explore Derrick Henry's net worth, NFL journey, career milestones, and assets.

Derrick Henry, #22 of the Baltimore Ravens, warms up before a game (L) and looks on from the sideline during the national anthem (R). Photo: Perry Knotts, Cliff Welch (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to running backs in today's NFL, one of the most outstanding names is Derrick Henry. He was drafted into the league in 2016 and spent eight seasons with the Titans before joining the Baltimore Ravens in March 2024. The footballer has built a substantial fortune over the years. So, what is Derrick Henry's net worth?

Derrick Henry's profile summary

Full name Derrick Lamar Henry Jr. Nickname King Henry Gender Male Date of birth 4 January 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Yulee, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 247 Weight in kilograms 112 Father Derrick Henry Sr. Mother Stacy Veal Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Partner Adrianna Rivas Children 2 Education University of Alabama Occupation Football player Net worth $12 million

What is Derrick Henry's net worth in 2024?

According to Sportskeeda and Sports Brief, Derrick Henry has an estimated net worth of $12 million as of 2024. He has amassed wealth through his successful football career, brand endorsements, investments, and merchandise sales.

Derrick's football journey began in high school, where he set the all-time high school record for career rushing yards. His performance earned him a scholarship to play for the University of Alabama.

Henry became a college football legend with the Alabama Crimson Tide. In 2015, he won the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football, and led his football team to a national title. His achievements at Alabama solidified his reputation, paving the way for a successful .

NFL contracts

Derrick, nicknamed King Henry, signed a four-year, $5.4 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. The contract included a $2.1 million signing bonus and a $1.35 million annual salary.

Top 5 fast facts about Derrick Henry. Photo: Cooper Neill on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Over these first four years, the footballer displayed his distinct ability and potential, culminating in a breakout 2019 season in which he led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Derrick Henry's 2019 performance thrust him into the spotlight, prompting the Titans to place a franchise tag on him in 2020. He signed a one-year, $10.3 million contract with the Titans that same year.

In July 2020, the Titans offered the footballer a four-year, $50 million contract extension. Derrick Henry's contract included an average annual salary of $12.5 million, ranking him among the league's highest-paid running backs.

Despite injuries, the star continued to play well over the next few seasons. His 2020 season was awe-inspiring, as he rushed over 2,000 yards while punching in 17 touchdowns on the ground, winning the Offensive Player of the Year Award that year.

In March 2024, Derrick Henry agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens. The contract guarantees $9 million for the first season.

How much does Derrick Henry make a year? Derrick Henry's new contract includes an average annual salary of $8 million. With incentives, the deal might reach $20 million.

Income sources outside the NFL

Henry’s brand endorsements, strategic investments and merchandise sales supplement his NFL income.

In addition to his NFL earnings, Derrick has secured several endorsement deals. His most notable sponsors and partnerships include Nike, Old Spice, Dr. Teal's Epsom Salts, Pepsi, and Champs Sports.

Investments

The footballer invested in the Nashville SC soccer team of the MLS league. Following this investment, King Henry, along with investor Jim Toth and actor Reese Witherspoon, became the fourth NFL player to be linked with an MLS team.

Merchandise sale

Merchandise sales are another significant source of income for the football player. He makes money from the sale of his branded clothing and accessories.

Derrick Henry's assets

Henry’s substantial net worth is reflected in his real estate holdings and luxury vehicle collection. Learn more about it below:

Derrick Henry's houses

Derrick Henry owned a 5000-square-foot house in Nashville, Tennessee. The house is two stories, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It offers various features, including an in-ground pool. The player listed the home for $3.3 million in September 2024.

According to Dallas Cowboys, the NFL superstar owns another home in Dallas. This property is 4000 square feet and has five bedrooms and four baths. The house was designed with modern architectural sophistication and features floor-to-ceiling windows and lofty ceilings. In addition, it has a fireplace and a three-car garage.

Derrick Henry's cars

Derrick Henry's net worth has enabled him to enjoy a lavish lifestyle, including a luxurious car collection. Although he has kept much of his collection private, he owned a red Dodge Challenger during his sophomore year in Alabama.

He also chose a 2016 Nissan TITAN XD Platinum Reserve Edition for his induction into the Nissan Heisman House.

FAQs

Who is Derrick Henry? He is an American footballer playing for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL. How old is Derrick Henry? The footballer is 30 years old as of 2024. He was born on 4 January 1994 in Yulee, Florida, United States. How tall is Derrick Henry? He is 6 feet and 3 inches (191 cm) tall. How long did Derrick play for the Titans? He spent eight seasons with the Titans. When did Henry sign his contract with the Baltimore Ravens? The player signed his contract in March 2024. Does Derrick Henry have a wife and kids? Derrick Henry is in a long-term relationship with Adrianna Yasmin Rivas Colmenero, with whom he has two daughters, Valentina Allure and Celine Amor.

Derrick Henry's net worth is a testament to his talent and determination in his football career. His journey from high school legend to NFL star has been filled with achievement. With a consistent income from his contract, endorsements, and savvy investments, the footballer has built a substantial fortune.

