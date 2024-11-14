What is Derrick Henry's net worth? The American footballer's career earnings and assets
Derrick Henry is one of American football's most celebrated running backs. He currently plays for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL. Known for his speed and unique physicality, the player has earned widespread acclaim and lucrative contracts. Explore Derrick Henry's net worth, NFL journey, career milestones, and assets.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
When it comes to running backs in today's NFL, one of the most outstanding names is Derrick Henry. He was drafted into the league in 2016 and spent eight seasons with the Titans before joining the Baltimore Ravens in March 2024. The footballer has built a substantial fortune over the years. So, what is Derrick Henry's net worth?
Derrick Henry's profile summary
|Full name
|Derrick Lamar Henry Jr.
|Nickname
|King Henry
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|4 January 1994
|Age
|30 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Yulee, Florida, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Height in feet and inches
|6'3"
|Height in centimetres
|191
|Weight in pounds
|247
|Weight in kilograms
|112
|Father
|Derrick Henry Sr.
|Mother
|Stacy Veal
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Partner
|Adrianna Rivas
|Children
|2
|Education
|University of Alabama
|Occupation
|Football player
|Net worth
|$12 million
What is Derrick Henry's net worth in 2024?
According to Sportskeeda and Sports Brief, Derrick Henry has an estimated net worth of $12 million as of 2024. He has amassed wealth through his successful football career, brand endorsements, investments, and merchandise sales.
Derrick Henry's football career earnings
Derrick's football journey began in high school, where he set the all-time high school record for career rushing yards. His performance earned him a scholarship to play for the University of Alabama.
Henry became a college football legend with the Alabama Crimson Tide. In 2015, he won the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football, and led his football team to a national title. His achievements at Alabama solidified his reputation, paving the way for a successful NFL career.
NFL contracts
Derrick, nicknamed King Henry, signed a four-year, $5.4 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. The contract included a $2.1 million signing bonus and a $1.35 million annual salary.
Over these first four years, the footballer displayed his distinct ability and potential, culminating in a breakout 2019 season in which he led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns.
Derrick Henry's 2019 performance thrust him into the spotlight, prompting the Titans to place a franchise tag on him in 2020. He signed a one-year, $10.3 million contract with the Titans that same year.
In July 2020, the Titans offered the footballer a four-year, $50 million contract extension. Derrick Henry's contract included an average annual salary of $12.5 million, ranking him among the league's highest-paid running backs.
Despite injuries, the star continued to play well over the next few seasons. His 2020 season was awe-inspiring, as he rushed over 2,000 yards while punching in 17 touchdowns on the ground, winning the Offensive Player of the Year Award that year.
In March 2024, Derrick Henry agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens. The contract guarantees $9 million for the first season.
How much does Derrick Henry make a year? Derrick Henry's new contract includes an average annual salary of $8 million. With incentives, the deal might reach $20 million.
Income sources outside the NFL
Henry’s brand endorsements, strategic investments and merchandise sales supplement his NFL income.
Endorsements and sponsorships
In addition to his NFL earnings, Derrick has secured several endorsement deals. His most notable sponsors and partnerships include Nike, Old Spice, Dr. Teal's Epsom Salts, Pepsi, and Champs Sports.
Investments
The footballer invested in the Nashville SC soccer team of the MLS league. Following this investment, King Henry, along with investor Jim Toth and actor Reese Witherspoon, became the fourth NFL player to be linked with an MLS team.
Merchandise sale
Merchandise sales are another significant source of income for the football player. He makes money from the sale of his branded clothing and accessories.
Derrick Henry's assets
Henry’s substantial net worth is reflected in his real estate holdings and luxury vehicle collection. Learn more about it below:
Derrick Henry's houses
Derrick Henry owned a 5000-square-foot house in Nashville, Tennessee. The house is two stories, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It offers various features, including an in-ground pool. The player listed the home for $3.3 million in September 2024.
According to Dallas Cowboys, the NFL superstar owns another home in Dallas. This property is 4000 square feet and has five bedrooms and four baths. The house was designed with modern architectural sophistication and features floor-to-ceiling windows and lofty ceilings. In addition, it has a fireplace and a three-car garage.
Derrick Henry's cars
Derrick Henry's net worth has enabled him to enjoy a lavish lifestyle, including a luxurious car collection. Although he has kept much of his collection private, he owned a red Dodge Challenger during his sophomore year in Alabama.
He also chose a 2016 Nissan TITAN XD Platinum Reserve Edition for his induction into the Nissan Heisman House.
FAQs
- Who is Derrick Henry? He is an American footballer playing for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL.
- How old is Derrick Henry? The footballer is 30 years old as of 2024. He was born on 4 January 1994 in Yulee, Florida, United States.
- How tall is Derrick Henry? He is 6 feet and 3 inches (191 cm) tall.
- How long did Derrick play for the Titans? He spent eight seasons with the Titans.
- When did Henry sign his contract with the Baltimore Ravens? The player signed his contract in March 2024.
- Does Derrick Henry have a wife and kids? Derrick Henry is in a long-term relationship with Adrianna Yasmin Rivas Colmenero, with whom he has two daughters, Valentina Allure and Celine Amor.
Derrick Henry's net worth is a testament to his talent and determination in his football career. His journey from high school legend to NFL star has been filled with achievement. With a consistent income from his contract, endorsements, and savvy investments, the footballer has built a substantial fortune.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Hailey Welch's net worth. She is an American internet sensation who rose to prominence in June 2024 for her "hawk tuah" catchphrase during an NSFW street interview. This humorous and naughty remark went viral, rapidly becoming a meme.
Hailey Welch's overnight fame helped her increase her social media presence and net worth. The article explains how much the internet personality is worth and how she makes money.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Racheal Murimi (Lifestyle writer) Racheal Murimi is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She has over four years of experience in creating content. Racheal graduated from Dedan Kimathi University of Technology with a bachelor's degree in BCom, Finance. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on various topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Racheal finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at wambuimurimi254@gmail.com