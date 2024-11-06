A young Nigerian lady, known as Cynthia Nich, has relocated to Ghana to look for better opportunities

Sharing her first few days of experience in the country, Cynthia Nich suggested she was not going to return home due to the 24-hour electricity she was enjoying in Ghana

In a video dubbed "A Day of my life in Ghana as a Nigerian," Cynthia Nich said she did not miss her home country because she was enjoying her stay in Accra

A young Nigerian lady who recently moved to Ghana has taken to social media to share her experience about living in the country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady, identified as Cynthia Nich, stated that she was enjoying every bit of her moments in Ghana.

Cynthia Nich also suggested that she had no intention of returning to her country of birth due to the 24-hour electricity supply she was enjoying in Ghana.

Because of the stable power supply she had experienced in Ghana, the Nigerian lady said she did not feel the urge to even step out of her apartment to explore the country fully.

"For about three days since I came to Ghana, I have spent most of my time indoors. Any time I go out, it's just to the beach. So tell me why, why would I leave Nigeria, my lovely country, that has beaches and come to Ghana just for the beach," she stated.

"I'm not missing Nigeria oo like I cannot miss Nigeria. My point is, Thank God I did leave Nigeria. There is light 24/7. In fact, there is light throughout," she said.

Cynthia Nich further criticised politicians in her country for not finding solutions to its long-standing issues with stable electricity.

Mixed reactions to the Nigerian lady's assertion

Ghanaians and Nigerians argued over the lady's assertions in the comments section of the video.

@Barry Mont said:

"talk about the cost of living, people can barely eat 3 square meal, una just dey hipe village Ghana."

@Saki also replied:

"so America is also a village according to your claim too because it's far more expensive to live there...why are you guys acting so d u m b."

@Barry Mont also said:

"people are talking local mumu dey talk, go and eat 4 eggs before talking to your father."

@Kayormi Seed replied:

"E dey pain you."

@Shareef Din commended:

"When you bring your coins is when you will eat once a day mumu."

@Kofi Nelson replied:

"Tinubu himself wants to come to Ghana."

@AmpemDarko also commented:

"Enjoy your stay you are free to go anywhere security is intact, light 24/7."

