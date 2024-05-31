Ama Governor Officially Called To The Bar, Many Congratulate Her: "She Didn't Give Up"
- Ghanaian Social Activist Ama Governor has finally been called to the bar after being denied twice
- She was among some 180 persons who were called to the bar on May 31, 2024, at a mini ceremony at AICC
- Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took the comment section to congratulate her on her latest feat
Ghanaian Social activist and YouTuber Elorm Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor, has officially been called to the bar.
She was among some 180 qualified persons who were called to the Bar on May 31, 2024, after she had been denied a call twice.
Ama Governor was spotted in a video that has since gone viral, walking majestically at a Mini Call ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre to receive her certificate.
Ama Governor denied call to bar twice
Ama Governor was denied her first call to the bar in 2022 despite completing all requirements.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
The General Legal Council justified its decision with a claim that it received a complaint for “conduct unbecoming of an applicant to be called to the Bar.”
A year later, she reapplied and was denied the call again.
Both decisions resulted in a public debate, with many questioning the basis for her refusal.
Netizens react to Ama Governor's call to the bar
Many netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to congratulate her.
@Osbornologist wrote:
"A country that always have rain in abundance but can’t produce water for citizens, we have sun in abundance but can’t produce electricity. Meanwhile we are always producing lawyers. We have failed as a country."
@MisterElikem wrote:
"If like abi em aahh ano gogo… tswww. This people dey annoy me. She didn’t deserve to go through all that."
@truenene wrote:
"She get composure waa, if it be like i go do one loud siiiuuuu."
@narhnarhquophie wrote:
"Make she no come turn advocate for criminals or something regarded by society as illegal."
@Tony Tara11 wrote:
"Ahombrasie till I cash out."
Defender4All Consult wrote:
"Finally."
Akua wrote:
"Finally WTG."
Ama Governor to be called to the Bar on May 31, 2024
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Social activist and YouTuber Elorm Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor, was listed as one of the people to be called to the bar on May 31, 2024.
This is after her two-year struggle with the General Legal Council after being denied the call in 2022.
One Hajia Siduri had accused Ama Governor of not being morally fit to join the bar.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yem.com.gh