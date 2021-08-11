GES '8mins' Disciplinary Committee meeting was a total joke - Teacher Kwadwo

Teacher Kwadwo has described the meeting he had with the Disciplinary Committee as a total ‘joke’.

He said the meeting which lasted for just eight minutes saw the absence of the Director and the Human Resource personnel

He stated that he was being intimidated to accept to resolve whatever it was amicably or go to the courts

Teacher Kwadwo, known in real life as Micheal Owusu Afriyie has described the meeting he had with the Disciplinary Committee of the Akrofuom District Educational Directorate as a total ‘joke’.

In a report filed by 3news, he said the meeting which lasted for just eight minutes saw the absence of the Director and the Human Resource personnel

According to him, he only met unknown faces at the meeting, headed by a man who said he was the Chairman.

Teacher Kwadwo further stated that the Chairman asked him if he had anything to say since he was summoned.

In response, he said there was actually nothing for him to answer to since the summon did not state it but rather his obliged the invitation because he wanted to listen to the “professional misconduct” allegation leveled against him.

Explaining further, Teacher Kwadwo said the chairman asked if he would rather choose to resolve the issue amicably like father and son or opt for the legal tangents.

“It was funny, so when I said I don’t want the ‘father and son’ resolution then he said they will serve me another letter to appear before the committee, so I told them I’m ever ready. I asked them if they are done and they said yes you can leave. As usual, they tried to intimidate me to opt for the ‘father and son’ resolution. The whole meeting didn’t last for even 8 minutes”, he said.

Teacher Kwadwo however opted for the legal tangent, which according to him, infuriated the chairman to the extent of saying they have cited him for “absenteeism” and other “professional misconducts”, he might have done.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana teacher, vlogger, and social media education advocate's one-man campaign for the Ghana Education Service to be fixed had been sanctioned.

Teacher Kwadwo was invited by the GES' disciplinary committee to appear over what has been described as "professional misconduct".

An invitation letter served him and sighted by YEN.com.gh indicates he was to appear before the committee to answer questions.

