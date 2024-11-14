Fameye, in an interview, weighed in on Shatta Wale's recent rants about his colleagues in the music industry

The Very Soon coroner said he was a big fan of Shatta Wale and understood his approach to speaking about issues

Fameye said Shatta Wale usually ranted about issues to motivate the youth and stated that he had benefitted from it

Ghanaian singer Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, has weighed in on Shatta Wale's recent rants about his colleagues in the music industry.

In recent weeks, Shatta Wale has made several controversial statements about his other Ghanaian artistes, including his rivals Stonebwoy and Black Sherif.

The SM boss slammed Stonebwoy for hanging out with Davido and Rubi Rose after they visited Ghana in October for an event.

The dancehall artiste also lashed out at Black Sherif and threatened to derail his career if he failed to apologise after responding to Shatta Wale's criticism of his fashion choices with a photo he felt was very disrespectful.

Fameye addresses Shatta Wale's rants

In an interview with renowned YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, Fameye jokingly shared that Shatta Wale's issues were spiritual.

The Very Soon coroner said he was a big fan of the dancehall musician and understood that was his approach to speaking about the problems in the Ghanaian music industry.

He urged Shatta Wale to exercise patience when publicly speaking about specific issues. The singer also admitted possessing some aspects of the SM boss' character.

"He (Shatta Wale) is my guy. I feel that is his way of doing things. He should cool down small. I really like Shatta Wale. I see some of his character in me."

Fameye said Shatta Wale usually ranted about issues to motivate the youth but sometimes veered off the main topic or issues he raises.

The Nothing I Get hitmaker noted that the Shatta Movement leader motivates him to be successful as he has amassed vast wealth from the music business and lives a comfortable life.

The singer said that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have different approaches to tackling issues and that he had benefitted from the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker's motivational words.

Watch the video below:

Fameye's comments about Shatta Wale stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

kojoloverboi said:

"Fameye dey fear."

MIN TYLER commented:

"Fameye is wise. Sheldon wanted to set him up but he kept his composure."

CRÏTÌCÅLBOSŠ said:

"Fameye dey talk sense."

Blaq Phäsè commented:

"Fameye is very intelligent."

RMF said:

"Fameye be Smart. Very wise 🫡."

Fameye celebrates Very Soon's milestone on YouTube

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye celebrated after the audio version of Very Soon recorded a million views on YouTube.

The Ghanaian singer achieved this impressive feat on the platform a month after uploading the song on his official channel.

Fameye thanked his fans for streaming the song on YouTube and teased the release of a new song before the end of the year.

