Celebrated Nigerian singer Davido was spotted on a video call with famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon

The YouTuber shared a screenshot from the video call on his X account and noted that the singer had watched his content

The photo got many social media users excited as they suggested he interview the multiple award-winning Nigerian singer

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Davido got many Ghanaians overjoyed when he was spotted on a video call with famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon.

Nigeria singer Davido and Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon on a video call excites Ghanaians. Image Credit: @kwadwosheldon and @davido

Davido and Sheldon on a video call

Sheldon took to his verified X account to excitedly share with his millions of followers a screenshot from his video call with Davido.

From the photo, it looked as though they were in deep conversation about a serious project, as Sheldon looked attentive while musician Davido spoke.

In the caption, Sheldon shared something they talked about, which related to the content he puts out on his YouTube channel.

The Ghanaian YouTuber noted that the celebrated Nigerian singer was a huge fan as he had been watching his content.

"Davido says he’s been watching our content," Kwadwo Sheldon wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Davido was spotted on a video call with the Makola traders who are part of the Happy Town Project founded by DWP member Official Starter.

Reactions to Sheldon and Davido's video call

Many people in the comment section talked about being huge fans of Kwadwo Sheldon's content, just like Davido.

Others also hailed Sheldon for his success in his content creation career, noting that he had the country's biggest platform.

Some reactions to Sheldon and Davido on a video call are below:

@aduisaac829 said:

"Interview him. You are the biggest platform in the country right now"

@Melvin_fianko said:

"This guyyy this guy this guyyyy"

@kelly_pagne said:

"Chale u reach no bro fit tell u something"

@Sakatu4 said:

"Question should be who nor Dey watch?"

Sheldon reacts as Donald Trump tags him

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kwadwo Sheldon reacted after American President Donald Trump mistakenly tagged him in a post on X.

In a campaign post on October 29, 2024, the American President-Elect sent a message to eligible voters about the upcoming US elections.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section informed Trump that he had made a mistake and informed him Sheldon was from Ghana.

