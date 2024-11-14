Harry Kane didn't hesitate to share his true feelings about his England teammates who skipped international duty

The England captain took aim at Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and seven others who opted out of the Three Lions squad

Nonetheless, Kane will lead his side to a UEFA Nations League doubleheader against Greece and Republic of Ireland

England captain Harry Kane has expressed frustration over a string of withdrawals from the Three Lions squad ahead of crucial UEFA Nations League matches.

Notable talents like Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, and Phil Foden headline the list of players who opted to miss the Nations League fixtures for varied reasons.

A number of players withdraw from England squad

Aside from the aforementioned trio, Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Declan Rice, Jack Grealish, and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, who was the latest to withdraw just hours before their clash against Greece, are among those opting out.

Kane didn’t hold back on his disappointment, emphasising the priority he feels national duty should hold over club commitments.

The stakes are high for England, who face Greece on Thursday at the Olympic Stadium in Athens.

According to The Athletic, England needs a victory to stay in the running for automatic promotion in the Nations League.

Kane slams Saka, Palmer and others

In his comments, Kane, who will lead the team in these critical matches, suggested some players might have taken advantage of this busy period to prioritise club schedules over representing their country.

He remarked, "I think England comes before anything.

"England comes before the club; it is the most important thing as a professional footballer," as quoted by Sky Sports.

The Bayern Munich striker continued, reflecting on the timing of the withdrawals, "It's a shame this week, obviously.

"It's a tough period of the season, and maybe that's been taken advantage of a little bit.

"I don’t really like it, if I’m totally honest. England comes before anything and any club situation."

