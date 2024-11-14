Kofi Amoabeng: UT Holdings Boss Shares Political Ambition, Says He Wants To Be President
- UT Holdings founder Prince Kofi Amoabeng has expressed interest in becoming the President of Ghana
- According to him, getting a position like the president would ensure that he influences more people beyond his circles
- Speaking on the Konnect Minds podcast about leadership in Africa, he pointed to some of the things politicians should do to make things better
Founder of UT Holdings, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, is interested in becoming the President of Ghana one day.
Appearing as a guest on the Konnected Minds podcast, Kofi Amoabeng, a retired Captain in the Ghana Armed Forces, shared his vision to expand his influence to not just his closest circle but the entire nation.
“If I were to choose between my biggest options in life, I would choose to be the president of Ghana,” he declared.
According to Kofi Amoabeng, one key prayer topic he touches on daily is seeking blessings and opportunities to expand his reach and do more with the resources and life he’s been given. “A prayer that I pray every morning is for God to bless and expand my territory,” he stated.
When asked if, as a CEO, he is preparing to face challenges, particularly from other politicians who may not be happy with his presidential ambition, the 72-year-old said he does not believe in those challenges but rather explained that CEOs play a crucial role in a nation's development.
“For a country to be great or to be developed, it has to have a big GDP. And the drivers of GDP are the CEOs. Politicians should focus on creating an environment conducive for businesses to thrive.
“What is happening is, because our politicians have become dirty and need so much money, they have become the creators of the CEOs. So, for example, if you are getting successful, they must align with you to make some of the money to propagate their agenda,” Amoabeng explained.
Watch the interview below:
Kofi Amoabeng attends Mahama fundraiser
While he wants to become president, Kofi Amoabeng, who thinks Ghanaians made a mistake by voting for President Nana Akufo-Addo, may support the NDC's John Mahama in the December 7 elections.
The businessman was one of the prominent people who attended a fundraiser for Mahama in May. As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, he met MzBel at the event and posed for pictures with her.
