Gifty Anti's daughter Nyame Animuonyam is a year older today, August 11, 2021

To mark the special day, the veteran journalist took to social media to share lovely photos of the little princess

The photos were followed with a lovely and heartfelt caption only a mother can put together

Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa the beautiful daughter of veteran media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti is a year older today, August 11, 2021.

To mark the special day, the mother of the little princess took to the comment section to share lovely photos and a caption to celebrate.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti shared photos of Nyame Animuonyam wearing a white gown as she posed for the camera.

Nyame Animuonyam: Gifty Anti celebrates her daughter who turns 4 today with stunning photos. Source: Instagram/oheneyeregiftyanti

The little princess appeared to have been taken unaware as she looked away from the camera while the photos were being taken.

Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa beamed with her usual infectious smile as she basked in the glory of celebrating a new age.

After posting the 3 lovely birthday photos, Oheneyere Gifty Anti thanked God for the lovely gift he had bestowed on her 4 years ago.

She continued to share the testimony of becoming a mother and the unspeakable joy she felt when her daughter arrived in the world.

GIfty Anti's post read: "Today will for ever be my Favourite day in my adult life!! It is the day God remembered me and changed my name and my story. He gave me my greatest heart desire! Not only did God make me a mother, but a mother of a real life Princess!! The mother of Nana Ansah Kwao IV, Chief of the little republic of Adumasa’s Ahenkan (first child of the stool)!!!

He gave me a Piesie!! (My first child). She is Princess Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa!!! Ohenenanana, Oheneba, Piesie!! And many call her HRH. Let the God I serve, hear that the Testimony He gave me is 4 years today!!

And with a grateful heart, I will forever worship God!!! Nyame ay3 bi!!"

Many followers of the veteran TV personality took to the comment section to celebrate her joy and that of her daughter's anniversary.

