Ghana teacher, vlogger and social media education advocate Michael Owusu Afriyie famed as Teacher Kwadwo has been seen in a new video addressing his impasse with the Ghana Education Service (GES).

While speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, the teacher indicated that he was not afraid of losing his job.

According to him, he was not surviving on his GHC 1,500 salary because he spends more than that commuting between Accra and his school every week.

Anyone who sacks me is an enemy of Ghana's future - Teacher Kwadwo speaks.

He went on to add that as an individual, he had made so much impact in the lives of his student therefore losing his job would affect the students more than him.

Teacher Kwadwo went on to say that anyone who thought of relieving him of his job was an enemy of Ghana's future generation and also hated the truth.

The content creator said he always used his money to develop his school and sometimes sewed uniforms to the tune of GCH6,000 and gives them out for free.

He said pointing out the negatives of the GES should rather be accepted with open arms instead of being met with hostility.

Teacher Kwadwo said he cannot be sacked in the sense that he could decide to quit teaching and no one could do anything about it.

He added that whatever he was saying was the truth therefore he was not afraid of facing the music for such an action.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the teacher appeared at his disciplinary Committee hearing dressed in traditional attire.

Teacher Kwadwo was in the news recently following his one-man campaign to push for changes in the Ghana Education Service.

His campaign gained a lot of steam on social media and managed to reach authorities at GES who have called him to order.

As a result, he was invited to a disciplinary hearing to answer a few questions related to "professional misconduct".

The letter, which did not have its letterhead or the person who signed it showing, indicated that he was to appear on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Akrofuom District Assembly Hall.

Teacher Kwadwo, in reacting to the invitation, said he was not afraid to speak truth to power and was seen in traditional attire and was seen with a staff in his hand.

Teacher Kwadwo has for some time now, been dragging the Ghana Education Service over a lot of issues going on in the Education Sector.

He has also in recent times, spoken about the ill-treatment meted out to teachers by the Ghana Education Service in the country that triggered him to launch a hashtag on social media #FixGES.

Teacher Kwadwo has severally intervened by using his own money to renovate his school, furnish the classrooms and classroom blocks.

