Lil Win's ex-wife Patricia Afriyie has spoken up about their relationship since their divorce, stating that they are not enemies

Patricia, who looked gorgeous, said that she held nothing against the Kumawood actor, regardless of their differences in the past

Many netizens who had not seen Patricia in ages were impressed with how beautiful she looked and expressed admiration

Patricia Afriyie, the ex-wife of Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has opened up about their marriage and life after divorce.

Speaking in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, she stated that she held no grudge against him despite their troubled past.

She said that she and Lil Win got along and were currently in a healthy co-parenting partnership.

Lil Win and Patricia's divorce

Patricia and Lil Win, who have multiple children together, ended their marriage several years ago. In 2017, she disclosed troubling details about their union, accusing Lil Win of mistreating her and making her feel unwanted in their home.

During the interview, Patricia recalled an incident where Lil Win reportedly confiscated a car he had gifted her and used it as a taxi. She also accused him of being controlling and abusive during their marriage, making it difficult for her to speak out or seek help.

Her recent appearance surprised many, and netizens praised her beauty and grace after she had been out of the public eye for a long time.

Since their divorce, Lil Win has remarried. In 2022, he tied the knot with Maame Serwaa, and the couple has several children together.

Patricia Afriyie's reappearance excites netizens

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

GETSIKA’s Feet said:

"Lol Wayne should just build this lady a house and also get her an investment because of the kids and moreover when he had nothing she stood by him."

nana aba sika commented:

"But, let's keep it on the low, she bears a striking resemblance to Liwin's current wife, anaaa?"

Amaboatemaa reacted:

"But honestly it looks like she looks more beautiful now than when she was married to him."

Gloria Asare commented:

"He should get a house for her to raise her kids..she's well and alive..why another woman raising her kids is sad."

King Edward reacted:

"Pat will never stop the unnecessary interviews.. what’s the meaning of this.?"

Lil Win's wife gets new haircut

Meanwhile, as YEN.com.gh previously reported, Lil Win's second wife is enjoying life where Patricia sowed.

Maame Serwaa has been living her best life with Lil Win and recently got a haircut at his new barber salon.

Lil Win's wife got was a pixie haircut, which gave her a different look in a shift from her longer hairstyles.

Many fans of the actor who saw the video of Maame Serwaa's new look praised her and were impressed.

