Ghanaian TikTok personality, Biblical Baddie, tearfully recounted her escape from suspected kidnappers who targeted her while she was on her way to a night duty

After boarding a taxi from North Kaneshie, the group of men in the car revealed their ulterior motives, assaulting her and demanding her phone and its password

Through prayer and divine intervention, she miraculously survived the ordeal, as they eventually threw her out of the moving vehicle in Achimota, allowing her to find assistance and make her way home

Ghanaian TikTok sensation, known as Biblical Baddie, has shared a harrowing tale of her narrow escape from suspected kidnappers.

The incident unfolded around 6:30 pm on a Sunday when she was en route to night duty. Seeking transportation, she boarded a taxi from North Kaneshie, believing it was headed towards Circle.

Little did she know, the occupants of the car had sinister intentions. As they reached a secluded area, the car abruptly came to a halt, and the men swiftly tied her face and subjected her to a brutal assault.

Ghanaian lady narrates how she escaped group of kidnappers Photo credit: biblicalbaddie0

Source: TikTok

Demanding her phone and its password, they proceeded to drive toward an undisclosed location. Faced with this terrifying ordeal, Biblical Baddie turned to prayer, fervently begging for divine intervention.

In a remarkable turn of events, her prayers were answered. The assailants callously ejected her from the moving vehicle in Achimota.

Bruised and shaken, she managed to find help from a compassionate taxi driver who took her to the Abeka filling station. From there, she finally secured a ride back home.

"Please be very careful when you're entering cars, whether it's taxi or trotro or Uber. I just thank God that I'm alive but be careful," she advised at the end of the video.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh