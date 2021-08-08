- Four students are facing suspension for stealing fowls and two goats

- The birds and goats belonged to their housemaster

- Each student is to pay 500 cedis

School authorities at St. Bernadette Technical Institute at Novrongo in the Upper East Region have indefinitely suspended four final year students.

The suspension was after these students stole five fowls and a goat belonging to the senior housemaster of the school.

According to MyNewsGH, these students were caught when a search conducted saw these students had prepared some soup with the stolen meat.

The students were earlier arrested and have been granted bail by the police. In the meantime, each one of them is to pay a 500 cedi fine for the fowl and two goats they stole.

Taxes in Ghana

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Attah, says there will soon be some special taxes for income brackets.

Speaking on Asaase Radio, the finance minister revealed that this intervention would help government raise more revenue.

"We are also contemplating maybe some issues of flat taxes for some categories of incomes so that everybody participates. But beyond the beauty of me getting more money [is that] with that type of technology base, I'm able to titrate welfare interventions a lot more precisely," he stated.

Source: Yen