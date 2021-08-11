A mother and daughter are making waves as news about them serving in the army and being on the same ship goes viral

The daughter, Racquel said she was inspired by both parents who were in the navy to join the force

Racquel's mother, Tonya said she thought daughter her daughter was joking when she told her she plans on joining the navy

In a recent publication by Florida News, an 18-year-old lady, Racquel McCray with two Navy parents has finally been reported to be serving with her mother in the navy on the same ship.

Joining the navy, Racquel decided to pursue the same logistics speciality as her mother.

Racquel reached out to her superior and requested to be assigned to her mother, Tony McCary upon realising she could actually have the opportunity to watch her mother do her job

Mother-Daughter duo has Taken Their bond to the next Level as they both Serve In the Navy On the same ship Source: Florida News

The young lady revealed upon speaking to Good Morning Ameria said;

“I chose to join because I watched my parents for my entire life. They both served, so watching them every day go to work made me actually want to follow in their footsteps, with how successful they were and what they were able to provide for my sister and I.”

Speaking to Racquel's mother, Tonya, she said she didn't believe it when Racquel brought up the idea that she wanted to be in the navy.

To her, she didn't her daughter seriously until Racquel began preparing for the enlistment.

"I was a proud mother. It took a while for her to get everything situated to come in but that was my baby and was so proud", Tonya added.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sydney Barber has made history as the first black woman to serve as a brigade commander at the US Navy Academy.

USA Today reports that she will be the 16th woman to hold the highly esteemed position since women became welcome in the Naval Academy in 1972.

It should be noted that the first woman to hold the position was Juliane Gallina in 1992.

In a statement, Barber said she is really humbled by it all, especially how it placed her to play a big role in American history.

