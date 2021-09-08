Actress Tonto Dikeh is in the middle of fresh drama following a leaked recording of her conversation with estranged lover Prince Kpokpogri

The actress was heard tearfully begging her lover as he accused her of cheating in their relationship which was only a few months old

The recording has stirred fresh reactions from social media users who have followed their relationship drama over the past few weeks

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has been dragged into fresh drama amid her ongoing relationship crisis with her estranged lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

We came across a viral audio recording of the Nollywood diva’s private conversation with Kpokpogri.

Tonto Dikeh begs estranged lover Kpokpogri in leaked voice note. Photo: @tontolet

Source: UGC

In the recording, Tonto was heard crying as Kpokpogri rebuked her for inappropriate action and emphasized how their few months old relationship was already facing a crisis.

The prince went on to explain that he made it clear at the start of their affair that he is a peaceful person and wouldn’t hesitate to take to his heels if anything tries to topple his peace of mind.

He was heard saying:

"Can’t you see it yourself, a relationship that is not up to three months, yet you see the crisis…It’s like you don’t know me, I am a very peaceful person, anything that will threaten my peace, I will just run away…"

In a different portion of the recording, Tonto tried to explain herself as regards a man who had allegedly spent the night with her.

The actress tried to let her lover understand that nothing happened but he insisted that she was lying while also accusing her of deleting messages from her mobile device.

Tonto, however, maintained that she is speaking the truth and only deleted messages from her phone out of fear.

Listen to the full recording below:

Social media users react

The fresh recording got members of the online community talking. However, most people seemed to be on Tonto's side. Read comments sighted below:

adannaii said:

"Peaceful person indeed , and yet he keeps stirring drama everywhere."

mzshindara said:

"He was watching his words just to make her talk knowing he’s recording. Fear fear o."

shenkesbee said:

"She went through this and still come on IG to call him the love of his life and the best thing to happen to her and other praises she showered on him. She really tried ooo! The man is so useless."

official_mauriz said:

"The man is just a kiss and tell, he doesn’t deserve her! I pray she find true love and peace!"

mercikuzy said:

"No woman who is trying to believe in love again should ever experience this pain!!!! Never!!!!… Amen."

Tonto Dikeh, Kpokpogri unfollow each other on Instagram

Meanwhile, it was reported that Nigerians in the online community got yet another popular celebrity union to talk about amid the ongoing Idibia family drama.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her lover Prince Kpokpogri faced troubled waters in their much-publicized relationship.

A recent search on their individual Instagram pages showed that the two stopped following each other.

Source: Yen.com.gh