MTN Ghana has placed 25 Hyundai Sonata salon cars on offer in a mega anniversary promotion to reward Customers for their loyalty to the brand as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The MTN @ 25 Mega Promo which is valid for three (3) months (from August to October 2021), will see customers rewarded with a lot of prizes including 25 brand new Hyundai Sonata 2021 model, Cash Rewards and loads of Airtime for 24,000 customers.

Noel Kojo Ganson, the Chief Marketing Officers of MT Ghana. Photo credit: Supplied

Mechanics

As a points–based promotion, all customers will be given unique point targets to meet monthly. The promo is designed to reward all Prepaid and eligible post paid Subscribers (existing and new) based on their usage of products and services across MTN platforms.

To participate in the promo, customers are required to dial *156# and select option 5 to opt-in.

Promo points are accumulated based on usage and spend

A pesewa spent on voice or SMS will attract one point.

A pesewa spent on data will attract 3 points

A pesewa spent on MTN digital platforms (eg.My MTN , Ayoba , Pulse & MoMo Apps) will attract 10 points

A pesewa spent on all other activities by way of subscription will attract 3 points.

Winner Selection and Promo Rewards

Customers who exceed their monthly targets points by the highest percentage margin (by ranking) will be rewarded. In all, 25 Customers will be rewarded with 25 brand new Hyundai Sonata cars.

Over 24,000 customers will be rewarded with cash prizes up to Ghc5, 000 and loads of free Airtime in the MTN @25 Mega Consumer Promotion.

The Mega Promo deepens our commitment to ensuring that beyond the functional benefits derived from patronizing our products and services, customers stand a great chance of living their cherished dreams with life-changing rewards, Noel Kojo-Ganson, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana said.

He added, “in order to have a fair distribution of the prizes at stake, the promo is designed to ensure that at least a customer in each of the 16 regions drives home a brand-new Hyundai Sonata. Distribution of the remaining nine cars will be based solely on the percentage margin participants exceed their target points without recourse to regions. (The mode of Regional allocations per month has been published on the MTN Ghana website www.mtn.com.gh).

We do not want all winners coming from just a few regions. I am urging all our Customers to register to participate in this promotion, talk more, browse more, do more on MTN digital platforms as well as more financial transactions with MoMo to win big in the MTN @ 25 mega promotion”, Mr. Kojo-Ganson added.

To ensure transparency in the selection of winners each month, MTN has engaged the services of KPMG as external auditors to support in validating winners of the promotion. Winners will be declared at the end of each month. Full details on the selection and presentations of prizes to monthly winners have been published on the website of MTN Ghana with details of the Terms and Conditions governing the promotion.

The MTN @ 25 Mega Promo follows Good Day Ghana Promo, and the“Early Birds Rewards’,

Beware of fraudsters

As the 25th anniversary promotions run, MTN customers are advised to be wary of the activities of fraudsters who employ various tactics to defraud Customers.

MTN Ghana will only call Customers via 0244300000. Winners in MTN promotions are not informed via any links or promo codes.

MTN will not request for any money or airtime before customers redeem their prizes.

Customers are advised to call the Toll-Free number 100 or interact with customer service agents on its social media handles as follows: Twitter @MTNGhana/@AskMTNGhana; Facebook: MTNGhana WhatsApp:0554300000 and 0555300000. Customers also have the choice of using MyMTN App or Email via customercare.GH@mtn.com. MTN’s call center with toll free number 100 operates for 24hours. Visit www.mtn.com.gh for more details on the promotion.

