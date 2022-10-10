When someone wants to send a package to a friend or family living in their vicinity, they have to think about multiple courier companies offering hyperlocal delivery services in the area. Having to deal with a variety of businesses offering the same things across different platforms can get quite troublesome at times.

When you need to get something done, finding the cheapest or the fastest option can be time-consuming and inconvenient. That is what people usually have to do with most products that they buy from local businesses – even when it’s food.

The Uber Of Courier Delivery – Sendiate

Most of the time, there’s a big chance that you would have to settle for a substandard product or service if you are searching for a product without knowing all of the businesses in your vicinity and what they have to offer. That happens more often when you are in a hurry – the way most people are when they are looking for a courier service.

Having to research and find out about all of the available options is way too tiresome and time-consuming, so online solutions have changed that. The way Uber made it possible to get a ride at a moment’s notice, other online platforms are doing the same for food – and this one is doing that for courier delivery.

Sendiate for Users

Sendiate is the one umbrella platform where the residents of Ghana can find all of the courier options available to them at the same time. People can forget all about having to check different websites for individual couriers and seeing which ones are available. You also don’t need to check the cost and speed for every courier individually. Finding all that information in one place – the Sendiate app – makes things much faster and more convenient.

No matter what courier service someone is partial to, they can find that along with some alternative options for comparison on Sendiate.

The alternative options can also be really attractive because Sendiate arranges them according to their prices – cheapest to most expensive and fastest to slowest. The ones at the top are the ones that are the cheapest and fastest.

Customers will know what courier can serve the purpose best in their vicinity, and that will make them much more likely to check Sendiate for a quick comparison of options rather than going to check different apps.

Sendiate for Couriers

Sendiate is going to be a game-changer for the courier industry. The competition is going to be much tougher when customers can find everything they need on the same platform. Sendiate is a shortcut to fast and cheap hyperlocal courier delivery, and that is going to have a drastic effect on consumer behavior.

When people can just click on an app and find all the information that they need about all couriers in their vicinity, it’s going to be a much tougher game to gain more market shares. Posting ads will not be enough, prices will have to be decided while keeping all the competition in mind.

Every courier will have to offer a unique selling proposition to the market to have any chance of being able to get any orders. Most of the orders will already be going through Sendiate, and not being available on Sendiate will also be a major roadblock for any local couriers that don’t sign up to become Sendiate partners fast enough.

Couriers will be able to get a lot of extra orders depending upon the quality of their services – Sendiate will combine the market under one umbrella, and all of their customers will be accessible to them.

