Prudential Life's most important priority is financial literacy since it entered Ghana.

Year after year, the company identifies ways to engage various sections of Ghanaians on the need to be financial literate. This aligns with our core value of empathy- to walk in the shoes of others and ultimately help them get the most out of life.

Prudential Life embarks on a financial literacy project. Image Credit: @prudentialbankgh

This April, our financial literacy advocacy activities reached about 500 market women across Ghana.

Staff and agents visited the Mallam Market and Sunyani Market to enlighten women on the need to take their financial independence into their own hands. They encouraged them to consider saving, investment and retirement plans.

Beyond this, the financial literacy train stopped at various tertiary institutions across Ghana to engage students in those institutions through the Prudent Sika Sukuu conference, another financial literacy programme.

This conference was held at Koforidua Technical University, Central University and the University of Energy and Natural Resources and had various speakers who enlightened students on pensions, investments, insurance and new and emerging ways of making money.

These conferences were attended by approximately 250 students.

Over the last eight years, Prudential Life, in collaboration with Junior Achievement Ghana, has been executing a financial literacy project called ChaChing.

The project, which targets primary school pupils between the ages of 10- 15, teaches them the concepts of earning, spending, saving and donating. The programme has reached thousands of children across the country during this period.

