Ghanaian Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has made history with his MTV Award nomination.

He happens to be the first Ghanaian artiste to attain this feat, and the musician cannot keep calm over this.

He has been nominated for his Already song with Beyoncé for her Lion King album.

A collage of Shatta Wale and Angela Okorie. Photo credit: @shattawalenima @realangelaokorie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale, he wrote that the nomination is a win for Shatta Movement fans as well as the whole of Ghana.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Reaction

The post has got popular Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie, jubilating for Shatta Wale.

Angela called on Ghanaians to be proud of Shatta Wale and his achievement, and wrote that she is proud to know him.

realangelaokorie: “Ghanaians should be proud of this , This is a whole shatta movement, More wins King am proud to know you.”

More people applauded Shatta Wale:

luzlesser_: “Really big indeed.”

kims_media_house: “PROUDDDDDDD.”

amgpablogh: “Congratulations Chairmo.”

meloncakegrace: “Wow congrats so proud of you guys.”

walegangster99: “I never meet a Godfather like u in my life before.”

askia_zamahni: “Wow, this is really impressive.”

yrn_flanka: “King already.”

Source: Yen