Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy beat South Africa's Tyla to become the most-awarded African artiste in 2024

The South African musician, despite winning her first Grammy, was unable to surpass the Ghanaian dancehall musician's 24 awards since she bagged one less than he did

Many people could not hold their excitement as they applauded Stonebwoy in the comments section

Ghanaian dancehall and reggae superstar Stonebwoy has made history by becoming the most-awarded African artiste in 2024, overtaking South African sensation Tyla.

Stonebwoy beats Tyla as most-awarded African musician

Tyla secured 23 awards in the same year, while Stonebwoy received 24, marking his outstanding achievements, which reflect his immense talent, hard work, and global appeal.

The Up & Runnin6 hitmaker secured an impressive 24 awards across various prestigious platforms, further cementing his legacy as a global icon. His accolades include:

1 International Reggae & World Music Award, which highlights his dominance in the reggae and world music scene.

1 EMY Africa Award, celebrating his influence as a leading figure in entertainment and music.

7 Ghana Music Awards, showcasing his undeniable impact on the Ghanaian music industry.

3 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, recognising his growing influence on the international stage.

6 Ghana Music Awards Europe, affirming his global reach and fanbase across the diaspora.

4 3Music Awards, honouring his innovation and creativity in music.

2 Ghana Music Awards UK, emphasising his strong presence in the UK music scene.

Stonebwoy's achievements have not only earned him recognition but also solidified his position as a trailblazer for African music on the global stage. His ability to seamlessly blend dancehall, reggae, and Afrobeats has won him admiration from fans and critics alike.

In 2024, Tyla, another rising star from Africa, closely followed Stonebwoy with 23 awards. The Sensational musician won her first Grammy with her top-charting song, Water.

As the most awarded African artiste of 2024, Stonebwoy has set a new standard for excellence, inspiring other artists across the continent to aim for global recognition.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's awards achievement

Many Ghanaians and Stonebwoy's fans thronged to the comment section of the post to congratulate him and acknowledge Tyla's hard work in 2024.

Below are the reactions of social media users regarding the report by Africa Facts Zone:

@gustavoofota001 said:

"I should be listening to Stonebwoy."

@Wuwaika90 said:

"In a nutshell, out of the 24 awards, 22 are from Ghana😂."

@KinqKudos said:

"Stonebwoy is the Wizkid of GH entertainment industry."

@destrodaz_dj said:

"Huge congrats to Stonebwoy on his 24 awards in 2024! Well-deserved!"

@FloraAcetyra said:

"Tyla did amazing as well, but Stonebwoy's dominance this year is undeniable. Big up to both artists!"

@BilliCodes said:

"2024 belonged to Stonebwoy, but Tyla still had an outstanding year! Amazing work from both! 🔥."

Sammy Soso trends after Tyla wins Grammy

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian music producer Sammy Soso has become a viral sensation after Water, the hit song he produced for South African artist Tyla, won a Grammy at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Although no Ghanaian musician was nominated for the 2024 Grammy awards, many Ghanaians embraced Sammy Soso's success as a victory for the country, celebrating his remarkable achievement.

Sammy Soso’s impressive portfolio extends beyond Water, having collaborated with top international acts like Wizkid, Omah Lay, and others, solidifying his reputation as a global music powerhouse.

