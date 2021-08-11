Beverly Afaglo's husband, Choirmaster, has spoken after fire burnt his wife's house

He said together, they have another chance to make it happen again for them

The actress has her whole house burnt from fire and her management is soliciting support for her

The husband of actress Beverly Afaglo, Eugene Baah, popularly known as Choirmaster, has spoken after fire burned down his wife’s house.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Eugene shared his own photo and wrote in the caption that in all things, he would give thanks to God.

The musician added that “we still get another chance to make it happen”, perhaps consoling his wife and assuring her of getting back all they have lost once they have life

A collage of Beverly Afaglo and husband Choirmaster. Photo credit: @beverlyafaglo/Instagram

Reaction

Many people have reacted to his post and wished him and the family well.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

bismarkthejoke: “We give thanks for life bro, so sorry for what happened. Be strong”

andydostygh: “Be strong bro. Please be safe.”

opankagh: “Nyame ne hene.”

georgequaye: “So sorry Menua!.”

elormbeenie: “Jah know.”

aday_in_alyf: “Heaven knows best … strong n remember nothing break you.”

nanayaaagyare_thebrand: “It's well. May God replenish you and family.”

darkeygh2: “Stay Strong dear.”

shamaalibaba: “We thank God for your lives.”

i_am_sasha_bankz: “It’s well daddy.”

rhodalarbi: “U will taste the glory of ,God, doesn’t matter mistake.”

littlemercysmith: “He knows best.”

officialkwaakwa: “Papa , God only allows such temptations when there is an uplifting Grace around the corner… You are a strong one.. I bless God for life and Pray 10 folds of what is lost back onto you and yours. Love Paps!.”

Choirmaster’s post would surprise some inquisitive people who have wondered about his whereabouts at the time the news broke that Beverly’s house has been gutted by fire.

Musician Relocated to US

At the time that the fire issue was trending, some Ghanaians wondered about the whereabouts of her husband as nothing has been heard about him in relating to the fire.

The actress took time off her sorrows to respond to inquiring fans who want to know about Choirmaster.

Afaglo revealed that her husband was not around during the incident and so he has not been affected because he is no longer in Ghana.

According to the report, Choirmaster has relocated permanently to the USA, adding that they had not seen each other in a long while.

Management soliciting support

Management of Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo has put out mobile money account numbers as well as bank account numbers for all who wish to help a sister out.

The management, Cine-God Studios in a post on their official Instagram page made this request after revealing the cause of the fire outbreak to being remnants of a domestic fire in the backyard of the actress' residence which reignited due to a strong wind blowing.

In the post, Cine-God Studio revealed the decision to put out the request came about after receiving many calls from fans, well-wishers and colleagues in the industry willing to offer support to Beverly Afaglo.

