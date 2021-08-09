Actress Fella Makafui has entertained fans with a new comic video

She is seen acting like one who has just visited the city and has been asked to sing an English song

Her action got her husband Medikal, Shatta Wale, Criss Waddle, Quaminah MP, and others laughing out so loud

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, has got her husband Medikal laughing over a comic video she shared on the internet.

She recorded the funny video dressed like someone who has just visited the city and is being forced to sing Yemi Alade’s hit song Jonny.

With all seriousness, Fella starts singing and dancing to the tune, muttering all sorts of words which are not the exact words Alade sang in that song.

A collage of Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Fella Makafui. Photo credit: @shattawalenima @fellamakafui @amgmedikal/Instagram

She has a bottle of plantain chips in her hand which she chews during her funny performance.

Reaction

The video got not only Medikal but also Shatta Wale, Criss Waddle, Quamina MP, and more people laughing. Some only used laughter emojis.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Criss Waddle, for instance, wrote that Fella’s comic display is “top-notch fooling”:

crisswaddle: “Top Notch Fooling paa be this.”

Rapper Quamina MP could not stop laughing:

quaminamp_: “my in.”

See more comments from fans:

ajekpakomistress11: “Is the seriousness for me.”

queene7088: “Eeii sis makafui.”

arbenahexkhimo: “U do all mum.”

dampsonmartha: “Why am I watching it several times?.”

akosuaveearkc: “Wowww ..... I love you.”

efyafrempomaa: “Oooh is nice, is nice.”

kateosedinam: “The serious face.”

flogzyuche: “Island ma'am you funny.”

afiafaati: “Just love you.”

matildananaakuaadepa: “Can't stop laughing here.”

Fella and Medikal

The couple has shown with their social media photos and videos that they are good together.

Though theirs appear to be perfect love, Medikal revealed one thing about the wife that puts him off.

Fella and Medikal got married in March 2020, after a few months of dating, and had their first baby, blue-eyed Island Frimpong, five months later.

The lovebirds were also spotted at a friend's wedding dancing happily together with many admiring them.

