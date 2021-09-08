Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang, has released new photos on social media

The photos have the actress' son showing a new fine haircut he just got

Many of the followers of the handsome have been hailing him for looking handsome

Star actress Jackie Appiah's handsome son, Damien Peter Agyemang, has released a new set of photos on social media.

The photos of the teenager show him flaunting a new look after getting a new haircut.

In the photos which were shared on his Instagram page, Damien is seen wearing a black t-shirt with a big necklace around his neck.

Jackie Appiah's son has shared new phtoos Photo source: @jackieappiah

The first photo had Damien sitting in his mother's living room and with his eyes closed and showing the beauty of his new haircut. In the second photo Damien, had his mother inspecting the new haircut.

Sharing the photos, Damien disclosed that he was feeling ecstatic at the time of him sharing the post.

Reactions

Damien's photos have got loads of reactions from his followers. Many of the followers, especially the females, have been hailing Damien over his cuteness

bg_joey claimed the credit for the post:

I told him to post this YALL

abbasss01 said:

"Nothing you play today."

roselynn.__ said she could not watch Damien's photos:

"My eyes."

heiswavy was so in love with Damien's freshness:

"Frreeeessshhhh❤️."

its_ella_amazing shouted:

"Whooshhh."

abena_connect described Damien as a fine boy:

"Fine bae."

that._jessjo also saw Damine as fresh:

"Eeeiiisshh...CHICO FRESCO."

Damien's photos go viral

The latest photos of Damien come YEN.com.gh sighted photos of him looking all grown up and tall at age 15.

In the photos, the handsome boy Damien seemed to have his swag on just like his mother, the beautiful Jackie Appiah.

Damien's father

Damien happens to be the only biological child of the actress. He is the product of the actress' marriage with her former husband, Peter Ageymang.

Their marriage which happened in 2005 hit the rocks a few years after and the actress has since been single and staying with their son.

