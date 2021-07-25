Actress Nadia Buari posted new photos showing off her long dark hair and daughter's brown hair

The Ghanaian film delivered the frames on her Instagram page, saying: ''Thank [you] for choosing me''

Her fans and followers have commented sweet remarks under the post

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has served her fans and followers on social media with family pictures, showing off her natural dark hair and daughter's brown hair.

The film star is a mother of four adorable girls and has been a doting parent to her children.

Nadia Buari provides emotional, financial, and spiritual support to her children, and recent photos of the entertainer bonding with her daughter is one of the beautiful things on the internet.

Nadia Buari 'twins' with daughter as she flaunts their natural hair in photos, gets Ghanaians talking. Image: Nadia Buari

Source: Instagram

Natural 'girls'

The duo appears in the frames with loose hairs, showing off its natural state as Nadia Buari's daughter placed a kiss on her cheek.

The film star captioned the photos, saying:

''Thank [you] for choosing me''

On her Instagram page, where she publicised the photos, Buari's fans and followers have shared sweet remarks.

