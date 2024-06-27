Police Officer Killed In Robbery Incident At Ahodwo In Kumasi, 1 Suspect Arrested
- A police officer was killed during a robbery incident at Ahodwo, Nhyiaseo in Kumasi on June 27, 2024
- Police have said one person was arrested after the incident, which remains low on details
- A statement by the police said an intelligence operation is currently underway to apprehend other suspects
Police have arrested one person for the robbery incident at Ahodwo, Nhyiaseo in Kumasi, resulting in the death of a Police officer.
The incident occurred at approximately 1 am on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Police have not disclosed details about the robbery.
A statement by the police said an intelligence operation is currently underway to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the robbery.
The police have assured that they are working diligently to arrest all suspects in the robbery.
Recent police deaths
Some Ghana Police Service personnel at the Nsawam Police District were involved in a road crash on the Adeiso-Nsawam road in March this year.
The incident involved a Toyota pickup truck that experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown on Adeiso-Nsawam road.
The crash victims were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, and police impounded the accident vehicles.
This crash came after three police officers died in a road crash at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi highway.
The Ghana Police Service confirmed the deaths in a statement.
Man jailed for killing police officers
YEN.com.gh reported that Eric Kojo Duah, the man who shot and killed two police officers at Buduburam near Kasoa, was jailed for 20 years.
Duah pleaded not guilty to two counts of manslaughter after his lawyer negotiated a plea bargain with the state.
The judge noted that the suspect did not show any form of remorse in the courtroom during the case.
Source: YEN.com.gh
