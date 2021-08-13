Twin sisters Kalani and Jarani Dean were born on April 23, 2016, in Quincy, Illinois, and their parents have since not been able to contain the joy of having them.

Kalani has fair skin like her mother, who is white, and Jarani has brown skin like her dad, who is black.

Their mom, Whitney Meyer, said she considers the girls a symbol against racism and a sign to ''love everyone equal.''

Kalani and Jarani: 5 photos of the twin sisters born with rare black and white skin colours Image: thedivadeantwins

In an interview with Today, Meyer said:

''You can’t look at one and not love them both ... They’re the same girl, just different colours.''

Meyer was surprise when the girls were born on April 23, 2016. Tomas Dean, Meyer’s boyfriend and the father of the twins recalls how he got surprised.

''I was like, ‘Yeah, she’s a little light,' but I thought maybe babies are that way when they’re firstborn. But then a couple of minutes later, her sister came out a little darker,'' Dean said. ''In a million years, I never thought I’d have a girl with blue eyes. I didn’t think I could pull that one off.''

It is 2021, and Kalani and Jarani Dean have grown, attending school. YEN.com.gh has compiled five stunning photos of the twins for your view.

1. Photo of twin sisters Jarani and Kalani when they were only babies.

2. Parents of twin sisters pose with them and their brother.

3. Jarani and Kalani beaming with smiles for a shot.

4. Biracial twin sisters express love toward each other.

5. Jarani and Kalani create beautiful memory together. Love wins.

