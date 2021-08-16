Dancehall musician, Samini, must be a proud father as his sons have grown big in a new photo

He is seen posed in-between the two boys and he bent down to be of the same height as them

The boys have their long Rasta on just like their lookalike father

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Samini’s sons are all-grown now according to a recent photo of the boys with their long rasta.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Samini posed in-between the boys who were full of smiles.

The boys look so much like their father and the older one’s smile reveals his dentition which is similar to his father’s.

Samini. Photo credit: YEN.com.gh

Source: UGC

Source: Yen.com.gh