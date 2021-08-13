Double salary saga: Ex Standard Authority boss received double pay for 72 month

Dr. George Ben Crentsil a former Executive Director of the Ghana Standards Authority has reportedly been receiving a double salary for six year

This is not the first time Dr. Crenstsil has been cited for his involvement in wrongdoing.

A former Executive Director of the Ghana Standards Authority, Dr. George Ben Crentsil, for six years while in active service, took double salaries, YEN.com.gh can report.

According to a report filed by Citinewsroom, the 2020 Auditor-General’s Department's report noted that between January 2011 and January 2017, Dr. Crentsil received double salary-related allowances of GH¢342,068.70.

Management of the Ghana Standard Authority is however expected to retrieve the money from Dr. Crentsil and report back for verification.

Dr George Ben Crentsil, former Executive Director for Ghana Standard Authority

“Dr. George Ben Crentsil, the former Executive Director, was paid double salary-related allowances of GH¢342,068.70 by the Authority from January 2011 to January 2017. We recommended to Management to take the necessary steps to recover GH¢342,068.70 wrongly paid to Dr. George Ben Crentsil, the former Executive Director and our office informed for verification,” the report stated.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Dr. Crentsil’s name has surfaced for a wrong done, as in 2018, Dr. Crentsil was reported to have misused about GH¢1.6 million.

He allegedly got kickback payments of over $1 million whilst at the GSA and was also alleged to have collected $1.2 million from a construction firm before awarding a contract to build a new training school and hostel facility for the GSA

In other news, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Makhtoum, the Dubai-based businessman at the centre of the botched Sputnik V procurement saga has finally refunded $2.4million to the government.

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, dated August 11, 2021, addresses Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, the acting chief director of the Ministry of Health, indicates that once the money is confirmed as received, a receipt should be sent.

“The SWIFT and the payment advice for the refund is hereby attached for your reference and record…Kindly issue us a payment receipt once the funds have been credited into the Government bank account,” the letter noted.

