Ghana Card Services Expanded To Citizens In Canada With US To Follow: "Significant Milestone"
Ghana

Ghana Card Services Expanded To Citizens In Canada With US To Follow: “Significant Milestone”

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa 2 min read
  • The National Identification Authority has extended Ghana Card services to Ghanaians in North America as part of a pilot exercise
  • The first beneficiary cities will reportedly be Ottawa and Ontario in Canada and Washington DC and New York in the United States
  • National Identification Authority officials and its technical partner are training embassy staff to serve as registration officers

The National Identification Authority has extended Ghana Card services to Ghanaians living in Ottawa and Ontario, Canada, in the first phase of the pilot exercise.

The pilot will be extended to Washington DC and New York in the US.

Ghana Card Services Expanded To Canada
The National Identification Authority is extending Ghana Card services to citizens abroad.
Source: Facebook

National Identification Authority announced that its officials and technical partner are also training embassy staff to serve as registration officers for the Ghana card.

The authority said it has already held public engagements in Ottawa and Ontario and trained selected officials at Ghana’s embassy in Canada.

These staff members are working as registration officers in the first phase of the pilot exercise to register Ghanaians abroad.

The registration fees approved by parliament vary by region, with ECOWAS nationals paying $55, the rest of Africa $75, and the rest of the world $115.

Fees for citizens in Ghana

The National Identification Authority has raised charges for registration services for the Ghana Card.

The price increases for a number of services related to the Ghana Card will take effect from May 1, 2024.

The new charges range from GH¢125 to GH¢365 for Ghanaians. For example, a nationality update at the authority's premium centre costs GH¢365.

Ghana passport fees increased

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghana passport application fees were hiked by over 500% in some cases after a proposal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The standard application fee for 32 pages has gone from GH¢100 to GH¢500 while the expedited application fee for 32 pages has gone up in its cost from GH¢100 to GH¢640.

The fee for the 48-page application has gone from GH¢150 to GH¢644, while the expedited fee is now GH¢800. The new prices have been listed on the ministry's official website.

Source: YEN.com.gh

