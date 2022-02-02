A video of Prime Minister Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah's three-day visit to the Volta Region has surfaced

The first prime minister of Ghana visited the region to meet with the chiefs and people

The footage, which shows a massive crowd waiting along the roadside to welcome him, has gained reactions

A footage of Prime Minister Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah's three-day visit to the Volta Region to meet with the chiefs and people at durbars held in his honour has emerged.

The Prime Minister and some party officials were on their way to Agbozume, a town in Ketu Municipal District in the Volta Region of Ghana.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, a signboard with the inscription ''you are entering Keta, drive with care'' was captured as the convoy drove into the community.

A massive crowd waited on the outskirts of Sogakofeto to give the prime minister a rousing welcome, who is seen subsequently walking through the crowd when he finally arrived.

Prime Minister Kwame Nkrumah proceeded to greet the chiefs and elders of the community in the company of his officials.

The video of Ghana's first prime minister has garnered reactions from social media users. YEN.com.gh selected some below:

@UsayTin said:

''Hmm, visionary beyond years!''

@Kafui_Yaw commented:

''Beautiful.''

@NatashaBaidoo said:

''Nostalgic.''

Rare Historic Videos Showing Kwame Nkrumah's Face

YEN.com.gh previously reported that rare videos have emerged of Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah lying in state on Saturday, May 13, 1972, during his funeral ceremony in Conakry, Guinea.

In one of the video clips, his wife, Fathia Nkrumah, was captured clad in black and in a solemn mood.

Ghana's first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah died in Bucharest, Romania on April 27, 1972, after six years of exile in Guinea after he was ousted through a military coup launched by the National Liberation Council (NLC).

Kwame Nkrumah led the country to attain independence from British colonial rule. YEN.com.gh earlier highlighted that the great Pan-Africanist died far away from his birthplace of Nkroful at the age of 62.

Kwame Nkrumah Arrives in Conakry

In a related story, on March 2, 1966, Kwame Nkrumah arrived in Conakry, Guinea after being invited by Sekou Toure just after the military coup that illegally deposed his government.

Nkrumah was in Peking, present-day Beijing en route to Hanoi, with an agenda to end the American war in Vietnam when news of the coup first reached him.

Four African presidents including Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt, Modibo Keita of Mali, Sekou Toure, Guinea, and from Tanzania, Julius Nyerere sent Nkrumah immediate invitations and messages of support.

Source: YEN.com.gh