Hearts of Oak to face Guinean club C.I Kamsar in CAF Champions League prelims

The Phobians will travel to Guinea for the first leg on the weekend of 10-12 Sepetember

Hearts will then hosts their opponents in a week time in Accra

Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak, will face Guinean club, Club Industriel de Kamsar, in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The 2000 CAF Champions League winner, will travel to Conakry for the first leg on the weeknd of 10-12 September, 2021, before the second leg on the weekend of 17-21 September in Accra.

The draw for the preliminary round was confirmed on the official website of CAF on Friday, 13 August, 2021.

"The draw for the preliminary rounds of CAF TotalEnergies Confederation Cup 2021-2022 was held on Friday at CAF Headquarters in Cairo," wrote CAF.

"RS Berkane (Morocco), Pyramids (Egypt), AS Vita Club (DR Congo), Coton Sport (Cameroon), Enyimba (Nigeria), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), Al Masry (Egypt), JS Saoura (Algeria), Gor Mahia (Kenya), Orlando Pirates (South Africa), Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) and DC Motema Pembe, as top-ranked clubs, were exempted from the initial round and will join the competition directly in the second round.

"But already the first round will have many surprises in store with matches like US Ben Guerdane (Tunisia) vs. As Police (Niger) or Azam FC (Tanzania) vs. Horseed SC (Somalia)."

Hearts of Oak are returning to the big stage for the first time in over a decade, after last winning the competition in the year 2000.

The last time they won a continental trophy was in 2004, after beating Kotoko in the finals to clinch the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Phobians cruised to the Ghana Premier League title after finishing the season top of the table. Hearts were declared champions with a game to spare.

Meanwhile, they defeated Ashantigold on penalties to secure the double for the first time in 22 years.

