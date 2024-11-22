Legal Aid Commission staff have declared an indefinite strike beginning on Monday, November 24, 2024

The staff have accused the government of neglecting their conditions of service for so long it has become untenable

They also noted that the government has reneged on its promise to move them to the Law House following its inauguration

The Legal Aid Commission’s staff has threatened to embark on an industrial action in protest of years of neglect and their recent exclusion from the newly commissioned Law House.

The strike is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 25, 2024.

The staff of the Legal Aid Commission say they have been neglected by the government for far too long.

According to the staff, before the commissioning of the Law House, they were promised they would be allocated offices in the building when it was finally open.

However, five months after the House was commissioned, the Legal Aid Commission staff are still cramped in their deteriorating old office block.

Their offices are overcrowded, with about ten staff members sharing an office that was meant for one person.

The Legal Commission staff also complained about the substandard facilities they use each day at the office.

Their hallways are currently overflowing with documents after they were converted into storage spaces, and clients are unable to speak to their counsel in private due to the tight spaces in the office.

Some staff members who spoke to Channel One News anonymously stated that even the seats they offer clients have been worn out and infested with bedbugs, causing an additional inconvenience.

They said they have had enough of the maltreatment and have thus decided to put down their tools till the government attends to their concerns.

Legal Aid Commission provides essential legal services to Ghanaians who are unable to afford the services of a lawyer.

Government commissions Law House

The government has officially commissioned The Law House, a 10-storey tower in Accra, to serve as the new office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice.

The Law House project was initially expected to be completed in May 2004, but the contract for the building was terminated and re-awarded in 2023.

The new building adjacent to the High Court complex has a two-level basement, 130 office spaces and an eating area.

Akufo-Addo extols Godfred Dame

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo has extolled Godfred Dame as one of the best products developed by his law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh and Co.

He said this at the commissioning of 'The Law House', which will house the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General's Office.

The praise comes amidst allegations of professional misconduct against Godfred Dame in the ambulance procurement case.

