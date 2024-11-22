A Ghanaian woman said it will cost a total of GH¢7300 to enrol her child, who is not one year old yet, in a neighbourhood preschool

The fees include GH¢1000 for admission, GH¢3000 for tuition, GH¢1200 for feeding, and other charges for maintenance, uniforms, and forms

Social media users who watched the video shared varied opinions, with some asking the woman to take her child to a school she could afford

A Ghanaian woman has shared how much a school in her neighbourhood will charge her if she takes her child to school there.

The lady said her child is not yet one year old but decided to enquire to plan ahead and prepare before she enrols her baby in school.

A Ghanaian mother laments about the high cost of preschool fees in her neighbourhood.

In a video, the lady shared that she would have to pay GH¢7300 before her child is admitted to the preschool.

To seek clarification, she told them her child was not even one year old yet. Still, personnel at the learning institution informed her this is the standard amount required for children aged two and below.

Giving a breakdown of the cost, she said the admission fee is GH¢1000, tuition fees/care is GH¢3000, feeding is GH¢1200, and maintenance is GH¢300. Similarly, uniform costs GH¢1500 while parents have to fork out GH¢300 for the admission form.

She wondered why the fees were so high and explained to parents the sheer level of emotional and financial investment required to ensure their child hit the desired heights in life.

Netizens comment on nursery school fees

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @agyemang_ababio on X. Read them below:

@Richniiaddo said:

"Most private schools owe their teachers ruff ruff."

@godivarivers2 wrote:

"A ……FOR APPLE K3k3."

@SamSeablue said:

"You don’t have money. Poor people think this way .. how much is 9000gh."

@stikayden wrote:

"What is the point? If you think you can afford a government school, simply look for one and enrol."

@brightbarry1212 said:

"They forgot to add transportation 😂😂😂."

@ThingsEbi wrote:

"You are lucky they didn't charge you consultation fees."

@MalikLegend99 said:

"A child has no business in school until he/she is at least 3 or 4 years old."

Parents complain about high cost of books

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian parents were complaining about the increased prices of books they need to buy for their children.

Even as parents complained, shop owners blamed the high cost of books on the publishers, who said the high cost of imported goods used for printing was a key factor in the increased pricing.

Some parents complained that the cost of school books had more than tripled within a short span of time.

