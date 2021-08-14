Sonnie Badu, a famous Ghanaian pastor, and singer has disclosed that back in the day, he used to play football like Abedi Ayew Pele

According to him, football was what he wanted to do and Abedi was his idol until an injury caused him to switch passions

Looking back, Sonnie Badu describes the circumstances surrounding his change of passions as an act of God

Ghanaian pastor and gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has reminisced on the times he used to be a great footballer and aspired to become like Ghana's maestro, Abedi Ayew Pele.

In a video interview with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu that was shared on the actor's YouTube channel, Sonnie indicated that it was known back then that he used to play like Abedi Pele.

In his own words

"Growing up, my dream was to be a great football player. I was really good. It was Abedi Pele that I used to regard as my idol. He was one of the greatest in the world. And people used to tell me I played just like him. I'm left-handed and left-footed just like him," Sonnie said.

According to the famous musician whose impact is being felt around the globe, his relentless ambition for football crashed after he suffered an injury.

Whilst still injured, Sonnie indicates that he found love for singing, and his passion just switched suddenly, which he is now very grateful for.

"I consider it to be an act of God. He is the one who directed me towards this path. If I had continued to become a footballer, nobody knows what would have happened. I would have probably been dead even", he added.

Sonnie Badu's recent social media saga

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer, Sonnie Badu, shared some documents online after he was many people claimed that he lied about schools that awarded him degrees.

It was established that the school, Trinity International University of Ambassadors where Sonnie claimed he was rewarded his many degrees was not found by searchers.

It took one man on social media, Mr. Mensah, to attempt unraveling the mystery behind the many degrees Sonnie Badu has been flaunting on social media.

